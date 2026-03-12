Addressing rising energy bills ‘absolutely on my radar’, says Starmer during visit to North

UK prime minister Keir Starmer meets with the North's First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at The Culloden Hotel, Co Down, on Thursday. Photograph Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Addressing soaring energy bills is “absolutely on my radar”, the UK prime minister Keir Starmer has said during a visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Lisburn, Starmer said money had been set aside in the budget “for energy bills, to take money off those bills” and the UK treasury would “co-ordinate” with the Northern Executive to see how this could be delivered.

“That money is there, and so what we’re looking at now is, how quickly can we work with others to translate that into money off bills in Northern Ireland,” the prime minister said.

He said this would be particularly targeted to households which use home heating oil, as “they’re the ones ... most acutely concerned”.

“We need to react as quickly, as appropriately as possible in relation to this,” the prime minister said, adding that “I’m really determined that when people are getting ripped off, we clamp down on this really early on.”

Northern Ireland has been particularly affected by the dramatic rise in the price of home heating oil following the US-Israeli attack on Iran almost two weeks ago.

Approximately 62 per cent of Northern households use oil to heat their homes and, according to the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland – which tracks home heating oil prices weekly, the average cost of 900 litres of home heating oil rose from £536.72 on February 26th to £1,037.48 on March 12th.

In a series of meetings on Thursday morning, the leaders of the North’s main political parties and the First and Deputy First Ministers discussed the urgent need for financial support with the prime minister.

The Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said Starmer’s visit had “raised expectations” that he will take action to address the increasing cost of energy, and said he “needs to come up with an answer for families all across the North”.

The leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson said he had raised with Starmer the availability of “£81 million ... siting there waiting to be dispensed, and yet we have an economy minister that hasn’t started work on the business case, and a party that still seems to be reluctant to agree that figure is correct”.

Responding on behalf of Sinn Féin, which holds the economy brief, the First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the £81 million “was a £150 credit off people’s electricity bills in England, but over here it translates to £30” and the party had challenged the prime minister “to bring forward a piece of legislation that allows us to actually get that £30, the previous announcement, out into people’s pockets”.

The Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Starmer had been “very open” to the issues raised and called for “some kind of short-term intervention, that will be properly guided by the evidence” to support local households.

The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP also pressed the prime minister on the need for greater support with energy costs.

Following his engagements in Northern Ireland, the prime minister is due to travel to Cork later on Thursday, where he will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the UK-Ireland Summit meeting on Friday.

Asked by The Irish Times about the “reset” in Anglo-Irish relations which he has prioritised since his election, Starmer said he “genuinely” felt the relationship was “in a better place, and most people who talk to me say it’s in a better place”.

“I’m pleased about that, but if you are in a better place, you’ve got to keep working at it. The UK-Ireland relationship is in a better place, and I’ll continue in that vein,” he said.