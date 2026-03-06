First repatriation flight for Irish citizens from Middle East delayed, department confirms

The Irish Government had offered seats to 280 people on the flight, with a contribution charge of €800 attached for adults.

The first repatriation flight for Irish citizens stranded in the Gulf has been delayed, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

The flight was due to depart from Muscat to Dublin on Friday evening, but in a statement on Friday afternoon, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said the flight would leave instead on Saturday afternoon.

She said this is “due to the highly challenging operational context for aviation in the region”. Intending passengers – with department sources indicating 180 had been due to fly out on the aircraft – will be put up in a hotel in Oman tonight.

It is understood that the issues are similar to those which delayed a repatriation flight from Oman to the UK earlier this week, with Ireland using the same company to charter the plane. The UK government had blamed “technical issues” for the delayed flight, which landed at London Stanstead yesterday.

The Government had offered seats to 280 people on the flight, with a contribution charge of €800 attached for adults travelling while children travelled free. The intending passengers left Dubai on Friday morning supported by Irish embassy staff on the ground.

McEntee said that an intensive consular support operation is ongoing, with more than 18,000 Irish citizens across the Gulf region having registered since last weekend. She welcomed the return of daily flights from Dubai to Dublin, adding that one will land on Friday evening in Dublin Airport – the third in as many days.

“For those in the region who want to leave, they should use commercial options, where possible. This gradual resumption of commercial activity is very welcome.”

She said several hundred calls were made to citizens in recent days regarding the repatriation flight. Overnight hotel costs will be met by the Department of Foreign Affairs. She said the Government is aware of citizens in Qatar and Kuwait who wish to leave, with the department in direct contact with them to explain what options may become available.

A Government source said on Friday that transfer overland to operational airports from such countries – especially Qatar – was more challenging than bussing people from Dubai.

McEntee said some Irish people were stranded in other parts of the world due to flight cancellations in the Gulf. “We would encourage these citizens to make direct contact with their airlines or travel agents with regard to identifying alternative routes and to make contact with our Consular Crisis Centre where our staff can assist in emergency circumstances.”