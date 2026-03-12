Passengers advised to check with airlines as Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings across Ireland

Met Éireann has warned that strong and gusty southwesterly winds will cause difficult travelling conditions across Ireland on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thursday is set to be wet and windy with separate status yellow warnings for wind and rain issued by Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said strong and gusty southwesterly winds will cause difficult travelling conditions, with a risk of loose debris and fallen branches or trees.

The wind warning applies to the entire island and is in effect until 6pm on Thursday.

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for heavy downpours in counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and all of Connacht.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. It is expected to slowly clear south-eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with showers following. Hail is possible.

Conditions are expected to become colder as rain clears, with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees over much of the northern half of the country and reaching 8 to 11 degrees farther south.

DAA spokesperson Graeme McQueen is advising intending passengers to check with their airline as high winds are causing disruption.

“In the last couple of hours we’ve had three flights divert to other airports and we’ve had eight go-arounds as well,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with David McCullagh show on Thursday morning.

“That’s where the incoming plane tries to come down and land on the runway, but the wind levels are too strong and it goes back up again and then tries again. So a bit of disruption so far. The winds are actually due to get a bit stronger over the next two, three hours, so we’re expecting the potential for further disruption as the morning goes on.

“The challenging conditions this morning are particularly bad for the smaller aircraft, the propeller aircraft trying to get in and out, so you may see some delays on those flights which serve the regional airports in the UK in particular. So keep in touch with your airline this morning if you are due to fly.”

Flights from Paris and Liverpool to Dublin Airport are among those which have been affected.

On the same programme, Holly O’Neill, meteorologist with Met Éireann warned that it is going to be blustery everywhere, in particular along the Atlantic coast.

Meanwhile, Thursday night is expected to be cold with scattered blustery wintry showers, mainly affecting Atlantic counties. Some of the showers will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lying snow is possible across higher ground and parts of the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly wind.

Friday is forecast to be another cold and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will fall as sleet and possibly snow at times early on.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are also likely. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, making for an added wind-chill factor.

[ ‘This keeps me awake at night’: How will Ireland’s climate worsen over the next 20 years?Opens in new window ]

Saturday should be dry to start in the east with sunny spells but becoming cloudy as rain and drizzle spread from the west. It will become widespread by the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Sunday is expected to feature more cool and breezy conditions with sunny spells and blustery showers, some turning wintry in places, with sleet or hail possible. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds.