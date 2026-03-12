Mediation successful in dispute between Children’s Health Ireland and manager, court hears

Anita Little had obtained undertakings in court from CHI not to take steps to dismiss her. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Mediation has been successful in an employment dispute between Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and a business manager, the High Court has heard.

The outcome of the talks is, however, “subject to various approvals” from CHI before it can be completed, barrister Richard Kean told the court on Thursday.

Kean is representing Anita Little, who had obtained undertakings in court from CHI not to take steps to dismiss her as business manager over what she claimed was an instruction by her superiors to delist 10 patients from the CHI spinal surgery waiting list.

She said her purported dismissal followed a flawed investigation and disciplinary hearing in which she was, among other things, deprived of her right to call witnesses in her defence, to introduce certain documentary evidence, to challenge erroneous findings of fact or to examine witnesses.

Kean said that as a result of encouragement from the court to mediate the talks took place four weeks ago and were successful.

However, he said the matter remained subject to approvals from CHI and his client was anxious for it to be completed as soon as possible.

Kean suggested the case be put back for a short time so the momentum of the mediation could be maintained.

Lorna Lynch, for CHI, said the approval was awaited, but, as Little remained on the payroll, she suggested an adjournment to just before the Easter break.

Judge Brian Cregan said he would put the matter in for mention in two weeks “to keep the pressure on”.