Live Ireland v Scotland team announcements: Andy Farrell names side for Triple Crown showdown in Dublin

Ireland team announcement at 2pm

Key reads:

Join The Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with all the latest Six Nations news, and get The Irish Times rugby coverage sent direct to your inbox by signing up to Gerry Thornley’s Counter Ruck newsletter.

Good morning all.

We’ve made it! The final weekend of the 2026 Six Nations is nearly here – Andy Farrell has one last matchday side to announce as Ireland bring their campaign to a close in Dublin against Scotland on Saturday.

The Ireland team will be named at 2pm, while Scotland’s is due to be announced at 11am.

Ireland's Jack Crowley and assistant coach Paul O'Connell during a training session on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In the meantime, we’ll be taking you through everything you need to know before Super Saturday. I’ll be chatting you through the title permutations, previewing this weekend’s fixtures and sharing the latest news, analysis and opinion from our team of rugby writers and contributors.

First things first, here’s how the Six Nations table is looking with one round remaining: