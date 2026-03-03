US embassy in Riyadh hit by drones; Trump predicts attacks on Iran could last ‘four to five weeks’

Main points

Israel launched new strikes on Tehran and Beirut on Tuesday morning.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says “the hardest hits” on Iran are “yet to come”.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander says the strait of Hormuz – the world’s most critical oil route – is closed.

Donald Trump says ‘Operation Epic Fury’ could last “four to five weeks”.

Trump said the attacks on Iran were because it “refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons”.

At least 52 people were killed and more than 150 injured by Israeli strikes in Lebanon after retaliatory Hizbullah attacks.

Key reads

The US Embassy in Kuwait has closed until further notice while the US state department said it has ordered non-emergency US government employees and families members of government personnel to leave the country.

In an updated travel advisory for Kuwait the US state department said the government “cannot offer emergency services to US citizens in Kuwait due to the safety risks”.

The US embassy in Riyadh confirmed it had come under attack and urged Americans to avoid the building, posting on X: “Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility.”

It advised all US citizens to maintain a “personal safety plan”, saying: “Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad.”

Drones strike US embassy in Riyadh

Early on Tuesday, two drones, apparently from Iran, struck the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and starting a fire, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said this morning its naval forces had destroyed the main command building and headquarters of a US ​airbase in Bahrain.

The IRGC said in a statement that it had launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on the base in the Sheikh Isa area early in the morning, with 20 drones and three missiles striking their ⁠intended targets.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Monday warned that “the hardest hits are yet to come from the ‌US military” ​in the offensive against Iran.

Netanyahu says US-Israel war on Iran ‘not going to take years’

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu ‌said he expected the war against Iran was “not going to take years”, as the conflict widened with Israel attacking Iran-backed Hizbullah targets in Lebanon and Iran hitting Gulf states that host US bases.

Netanyahu rejected the idea of the conflict lasting years, like previous wars in the region.

As the war entered its fourth day on Tuesday, explosions shook buildings across Tel Aviv as air defences intercepted incoming Iranian missiles.

Israel attacked the complex that houses Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran and targeted Hizbullah militants in towns across Lebanon.

US orders ‘non-emergency’ staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq

The US state department said this morning it had ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Bahrain and Jordan.

The department said in a post on X that it had updated travel advisories for Bahrain and Jordan “to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel”.

In an updated Iraq travel advisory, the department said it had on Monday “ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave Iraq due to security concerns”, Agence France-Presse reports.

🚨 SECRETARY RUBIO: The hardest hits are yet to come. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now. The world will be a safer place when we are done with Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/AVQYtmUX21 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 2, 2026

Conflicting US messages about how long attacks in Iran may last

The US has sent conflicting messages about how long a war with Iran might last as Israel launched new airstrikes, with the widening conflict reverberating across the Middle East and upending energy markets.

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth rejected the idea of an “endless” war with Iran. But president Donald Trump later insisted there was no fixed timeline. Both refused to rule out putting American boots on the ground.

“Whatever the time is, it’s okay — whatever it takes,” Trump said. “Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks. But we have capability to go far longer than that.”

Irish citizens in UAE could be bussed to Oman

Irish authorities are considering bussing citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Oman before flying them home if flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain heavily restricted because of the Iran conflict.

Senior officials and Ministers met in Dublin on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis in the region after a combined US-Israeli attack on Iran killed Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior regime figures.

US and Israel continue assault on Iran

Fears of a protracted and complex war deepened as missile strikes were exchanged by countries across the Gulf on Monday, pushing the Middle East into a new chapter of volatility.

The immediate consequences were evident in reports of hundreds of lives lost and thousands displaced within the region, and the more privileged fretting over spiking fuel and energy prices in Europe and the West.

At the White House in Washington on Monday, US president Donald Trump said the United States would continue attacking Iran for as long as it takes to leave it incapable of posing a threat, indicating that an expanding war in the Middle East could continue for weeks or more. Read Keith Duggan’s full report here.