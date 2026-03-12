Donald Trump says Iran should not play in World Cup for their ‘life and safety’

Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran should not participate in the upcoming World Cup in North America, just days after telling Fifa’s chief they would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

The comments came two days after Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he had received assurances from Trump that Iran would be welcome at the tournament, which the United States is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026,” Infantino wrote in a Tuesday post on Instagram. “During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that football unites the world.”

On Wednesday, Iranian sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said “under no circumstances can we participate” in the World Cup. Donyamali was the first government representative to speak on the World Cup since the US began bombing Iran with backing from Israel earlier this month. Iran and Fifa have yet to give an official update on the country’s participation.

Iran have been drawn in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in the tournament. Their three matches are scheduled to take place in the US, with two in ‌Los Angeles and one in Seattle.