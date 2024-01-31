Israel-Hamas war: Hamas says it is studying new proposal for month-long ceasefire

Smoke billows during Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30th, 2024. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

The Hamas leadership is studying a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and release of hostages from the strip, in what is being considered the most serious peace initiative in months.

The ceasefire proposal followed talks in Paris involving intelligence chiefs from Israel, the United States and Egypt, with the prime minister of Qatar.

In a mark of the seriousness of the negotiations, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said he was going to Cairo to discuss it, his first public trip there for more than a month.

Haniyeh said the group’s aim remained to end Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and secure a full pullout of Israeli forces from the territory.

READ MORE

Egypt, Qatar and the US are hoping to see if the two sides can be persuaded to accept a ceasefire lasting at least a month, which would offer the chance for almost all the hostages to be released.

However, Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has said he will not accept any ceasefire deal that requires the departure of Israeli troops from Gaza or the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Mr Netanyahu poured cold water on any deal that required Israeli soldiers to leave Gaza permanently without a clear military victory, saying the war in Gaza was not “another round” with Hamas and he would not end it without achieving Israel’s goals.

The proposal, described as a framework, was hammered out during talks in Paris. Leaks suggest the first phase of the proposed ceasefire would include the release of about 35 hostages including civilian women, older men and hostages who are ill or injured, in return for a six-week pause of the fighting.

The second stage would be focused on male and women soldiers, and the third stage would see the release of the bodies of dead hostages.

A total of 26,751 Palestinians have now been killed and 65,636 wounded by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 7th, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry on Tuesday.

Israel claims it has killed about 9,000 enemy combatants while losing 221 of its own forces in the ground campaign inside the territory.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged donors not to suspend funding to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after Israel accused some of its workers of taking part in Hamas’s October 7th attack.

“Cutting off funding will only hurt the people of Gaza who desperately need support,” the WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said at a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

US president Joe Biden has said he has decided how to respond to a drone attack on a US service base on Sunday that killed three US service personnel and injured dozens in Jordan.

Mr Biden did not elaborate on his decision and said he was not looking for a wider war in the Middle East. The US could opt for a tiered response involving “multiple actions”, the White House’s national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said.

Mr Biden’s statement came as the Iran-backed militia that Washington blamed for the attack said it had suspended anti-US operations. Kataib Hizbullah said the decision was intended to prevent “embarrassment” to the Iraqi government. – Guardian