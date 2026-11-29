I greet Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, aka Miss Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy, in the narrow entrance to suite 123 at Raffles Hotel in London. I’m on the way in. They’re on their way out.

“Are we doing it in here? Sorry, I thought we were leaving,” Lowden says as the pair reverse course to the sofa. Then he makes a joke that feels more Lizzy than Darcy. “We like to come to the door to welcome people.”

Corrin and Lowden are in good humour as they talk about Netflix’s new six-part dramatisation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted for the streamer by Dolly Alderton. Romance fans might call the 1813-published novel the delicious epitome of an enemies-to-lovers – or E2L – story. Does that sound right to them?

“It pretty much is enemies-to-lovers, isn’t it? Although, obviously, it is so much more than that,” Corrin says.

“Yeah, but also we’ve been saying that we both believe that our characters basically fall in love with one another pretty much at the beginning,” Lowden says. “It’s a more interesting way of thinking about it rather than just two people who don’t like each other.”

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Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, comes up with a theory that accommodates both takes. “They’re enemies because they don’t want to like each other, but they do,” they say.

“Brilliant. That’s exactly it,” Lowden says.

Austen would surely enjoy the company of both actors. Corrin broke through after excelling as a vulnerable young Princess Diana in The Crown and has since starred in a 2022 adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, also for Netflix, and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lowden, reportedly in the mix for James Bond before the role went to Robert Pattinson, plays a more blunder-prone spy in the Apple TV spy series Slow Horses. His other credits include The Gold and War & Peace for the BBC and the 2018 film Mary, Queen of Scots, on which he met his future wife, the Irish actor Saoirse Ronan.

Jack Lowden with his wife, Saoirse Ronan, at the Baftas in 2025. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty

Corrin, offered the role of witty, clever yet misguided Elizabeth, accepted “pretty quickly”, knowing it was one of those roles that “comes along once in a generation”.

It has, astonishingly, been 21 years since Joe Wright’s exquisitely passionate “muddy hem” film adaptation, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. And it’s been 31 years since the Sunday-night BBC series with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth was watched by more than 10 million people, with Firth’s soaked shirt as he came out of the lake at Darcy’s Pemberley estate generating media coverage that we’d now describe as thirsty.

“There’s no denying the pressure of Pride and Prejudice,” Lowden says. “I felt the weight of the people who have come before, because they are two actors that I adore. It’s hard to separate Darcy from those two actors, particularly Colin.” (Firth went on to play Mark Darcy, Helen Fielding’s contemporary reimagining of the character, in three Bridget Jones films.)

Did the actors receive any interesting advice before playing the roles? Corrin smiles and prompts Lowden to answer.

“Colin and Matthew sent me a joint email sort of welcoming me into the Darcy family, which was incredibly sweet of them,” he says. “They were very supportive and have always been, and continue to be, and they were just completely lovely. They didn’t give me any real pointers or anything like that. I didn’t ask. I mean, their pointers are there. Just watch them.”

Corrin, who studied the novel at school, was also a fan of the two most recent adaptations, and, like Lowden, was struck by the way the big scenes, such as Darcy’s second proposal, had previously been done.

“That’s just iconic. I especially couldn’t get the 2005 one out of my head, because it’s so beautiful.”

The couple’s happiness is well earned, but perhaps the best scene of both the novel and Alderton’s script arrives at the midpoint with Darcy’s first, failed proposal, in which he tells Elizabeth he ardently admires and loves her, but angers her by slagging off her family and confirming that he separated her “beloved sister” Jane from his friend Mr Bingley.

Lizzy’s incandescence, Darcy’s smarting and their mutual hurt runs to almost six pages in the book.

“That was the one I was most nervous about, because it’s so wordy. You have to be absolutely on it,” Corrin says, clicking their fingers to indicate the rhythm of Austen’s words.

“It’s obviously such gorgeous language to speak, but it is quite dense, and the thought processes are different from how we would phrase things nowadays. It felt like my brain was moving faster than I could get the words out.”

It’s an extremely articulate rejection.

Pride and Prejudice: Rhea Norwood, Emma Corrin and Hollie Avery. Photograph: Netflix

“It really is, yeah. It’s amazing that she has that accessible to her. She’s so forthright.”

Elizabeth’s modern-feeling sensibility was part of the appeal for Corrin.

“She doesn’t back down from conflict, and that was the antithesis of what was expected from women at that time. I love that about her, and it was so much fun to play those elements of her, but also I love it when it all goes to hell and she realises she’s been wrong about everything she thought she knew.”

The main thing for Lowden was how funny Alderton’s scripts were.

“It’s got more humour than other versions. That was key for me. I even found Darcy a little bit funny.”

Indeed, it’s very funny the way he just turns his back on people or strides off.

Pride and Prejudice: Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy. Photograph: Justin Downing/Netflix

“Even getting to do little things like that is great fun,” Lowden says.

Who is most flawed, Elizabeth or Darcy?

“I think Elizabeth,” Corrin says.

“Really?” Lowden says.

“Yeah, I do. Darcy says one horrible thing at the beginning.” (The remark – “She is tolerable, but not handsome enough to tempt me” – is overheard by Elizabeth.)

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“Darcy is outwardly the more flawed. I think his exterior is pretty flawed,” Lowden says. “He presents as very rude and uncaring. But I think internally Darcy is quite a good man, and I think that’s why they’re so fantastic together.

“Elizabeth wears everything very openly and front-footed, and by doing that you will make more mistakes, whereas Darcy is probably so terrified of making mistakes, it makes him a very guarded, cold person.”

Pride and Prejudice: Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley. Photograph: Justin Downing/Netflix

Watching Lowden’s performance of Darcy’s blunt honesty and complete aversion to socialising with people he doesn’t know, it struck me that we have more understanding of such discomfort now.

“Being shy, or whatever word you want to use, is more accepted, but we also live in an era where everybody’s encouraged to sort of not apologise either,” he says.

“They’re both incredibly stubborn, or outwardly stubborn, and that last scene between the two of them is one just massive sort of spiel of apologising, and if only they’d apologised to one another in episode one, there would be no drama, but ...”

“It would be a very short book,” Corrin says.

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Happily, Austen’s novel – originally drafted as First Impressions in 1796-7 – is not only a charming demonstration of her wit, intelligence, insight into matters of the heart and attention to the realities of social status; it also happens to have the eventful plot and large cast of characters that make it perfect for a Netflix series produced more than 200 years later.

Pride and Prejudice: Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Photograph: Netflix

Among the ensemble are two Irish actors: Fiona Shaw as the formidable antagonist Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Daryl McCormack as nice Mr Bingley.

“I adore that man. He is wonderfully lovely. He’s a perfect real-life Bingley,” Lowden says.

“He’s almost laughing before you know what you’re laughing about, and it’s contagious,” Corrin says.

“And Fiona, I’ve worked with Fiona before, and I could watch Fiona all day,” Lowden adds.

Corrin recalls the filming of Lizzy’s “big face-off” with Lady Catherine. “I really felt terrified. You’re going head to head with one of the best actors ever.”

Eye-catching performances in the Netflix series include Jasmine Blackborow’s as “plain” Charlotte Lucas, who baffles Lizzy by taking a more pragmatic view of marriage; Louis Partridge’s as the caddish Mr Wickham; and Rhea Norwood’s as the romance-chasing Lydia Bennet, who is hilariously oblivious to the chaos she causes for her four older sisters when she elopes with Wickham.

But the standout is Olivia Colman’s deeply sympathetic portrayal of Mrs Bennet, whose efforts to marry off her daughters so they’re not left penniless are given their proper due.

Pride and Prejudice: Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet. Photograph: Netflix

Although the script roots the action in 1811-2, when Austen was revising and completing the novel, and renders the dialogue in a faithful style, Alderton puts her own stamp on things. Lydia’s offstage exploits in Brighton are given screen time. The central couple are shown kissing on the roof of Longbourn, the Bennet family home, after they marry.

Most strikingly, a conversation Elizabeth has with Mr Bennet, her responsibility-eschewing father (played by Rufus Sewell), about her feelings for Darcy – beyond the appeal of his large estate in Derbyshire and income of £10,000 a year – is reassigned to Colman.

“Mrs Bennet is really getting her flowers in this,” Corrin says. “I think what Dolly’s done is so beautiful. The threads are there, the threads exist in the book, and Dolly’s just pulled them out.”

The first thing Corrin spoke to Alderton about was the need “to do this so carefully”, given how much readers love the novel. Serving as an executive producer for the first time was “really fun”, the English actor says.

“I’ve never had that kind of voice before. You’re able to really question things, and I think I’m a person who needs permission to do that; otherwise I don’t.”

The shoot for the series, which is directed by Euros Lyn, took place in and around Hertfordshire, where the Bennets live, between July and November 2025.

Pride and Prejudice: Siena Kelly as Caroline, Saffron Coomber as Mrs Hurst, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy and Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley. Photograph: Justin Downing/Netflix

“Very, very hot. It was that mad hot summer,” Lowden says.

A little too warm for Regency-era high collars, waistcoats and breeches?

“Oh yeah,” he says, grimacing as his costar describes having to do more than one take of an active, outdoorsy scene while wearing a corset.

“Actually, to be honest, most of the time my problem is being too cold, so it was nicer,” Corrin says.

This sparks an exchange about body temperature.

“Do you run cold?” Lowden asks.

“I do. I run so cold.”

How do you run, Jack?

“I run really warm. I think it’s probably being Scottish.”

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I reference the feverish response to the BBC series in 1995. Do they think there might be a touch of that this time?

“We hope so,” Lowden says quietly.

“I feel like you never know what audiences are going to pick up on, but it would be nice to think that this adaptation will find a new generation who maybe haven’t seen the previous ones and haven’t read the book and this will be their introduction,” Corrin says. “That really excites me.”

Pride and Prejudice is on Netflix from Thursday, December 3rd