‘All rise for the Sheriff of Snottingham.” It’s tech-rehearsal time at the 154th Gaiety panto, which this year is the tale of Robin Hood, a story of “courage, friendship and standing up for what is right”.

With the cost-of-living crisis raging, a show featuring a social-justice vigilante group robbing from the rich to give to the poor feels less like a medieval folk tale and more like a fantasy version of contemporary Ireland.

Throw in a phalanx of evil AI robot guards commandeered by a super-wealthy autocrat and this iteration of Robin Hood just might be the perfect panto for our times.

In the wings, jousting horses are being hoisted on ropes, costumes covered with thousands of LED lights hang on rails, and the panto’s first “culchie dame”, Michael Joseph, is gearing up for a rehearsal of a showstopping archery contest in Sherwood Forest. “He’s minted because he sold his granny on Vinted,” he says of the cruel sheriff at one point. It’s all go at the Gaiety.

Later, from ornate boxes on opposite sides of the auditorium, Robin Hood and Maid Marian serenade each other with the Olivia Dean song It’s So Easy. Robin, played by the singer David James Whelan, has excellent hair and a winning smile. He’s struggling with a chest infection but still manages to belt out the song beautifully.

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It’s a couple of days before the first panto preview. Watching from the stalls is the theatre owner and producer Caroline Downey. “I love seeing it like this, at this almost-finished stage, because a panto is only really completed by the audience that comes to enjoy it,” she says.

Alongside the triple threat that is Daryn Crosbie – he writes, directs and choreographs the show – Downey is across every detail of Robin Hood. When she took over production in 2014, many of the Gaiety’s costumes and the sets were imported from the UK. Downey decided to have everything handmade and designed by theatre artists in Ireland.

In a tiny room upstairs, rails and shelves are heaving with hundreds of costumes, ranging from leather-look medieval tunics to those LED-lit creations made by the costume designer Sinéad Lawlor and her team.

Gaiety panto: costume designer Sinéad Lawlor works on one of 140 costumes that will be used in Robin Hood. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Technology has become a huge part of the panto in recent years. The enormous video screen that sits behind the physical sets of Sherwood Forest and the sheriff’s castle helps to bring key scenes, including the nail-biting archery sequence, to life.

In this age of cybersecurity scares, there’s even a mischievously ingenious moment when a stunning visual effect makes it appear as though the panto itself has been hacked.

“It’s integrating technology but never losing the essence of panto,” Downey says.

Props, costumes and sets are often reused. She points out the gorgeous backdrops, which are repainted every year. “We usually get five years out of them. We try to be as sustainable as possible.”

A couple of weeks earlier, in a rehearsal room off the National Stadium in Dublin, Robin Hood and his band of merry men in tights are being put through their paces.

Crosbie, who is overseeing the high jinks and even higher kicks, and who is dressed for rehearsals in a red tracksuit and pristine white trainers, practically grew up in the Gaiety Theatre. From the age of three he sat beside his grandmother Thelma Ramsey in the orchestra pit, watching the panto and variety-show rehearsals, soaking it all in.

Gaiety panto: dancers rehearse for Robin Hood. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Ramsey was music director for the late entertainer Maureen Potter. Crosbie now lives in her house in North Strand in Dublin, where Potter, whom he says told everyone to call her Aunty Mo, would come to rehearse. The beat of the panto legend’s tap shoes was one of the soundtracks of his childhood. “The theatre was my playground,” he says.

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Crosbie was recently asked to compile a rundown of the Gaiety pantos he has been involved with. He takes the very long list out of his pocket. It started with Mother Goose in 1981, when he was 10. He was a Billie Barry panto kid first – children from that stage school are still an essential part of the show – then an adult dancer before he became choreographer and director.

When Downey took over as producer, she encouraged him to write his own scripts. Crosbie says the scripts used to come from an English company “full of English gags and references”.

“English pantomime is different, it’s very basic. It’s mostly just ‘He’s behind you!’ and the emphasis is not so much on storytelling,” he explains.

At that point the Gaiety panto was Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin in rotation. Crosbie was keen to try to something new.

“We know the slipper fits. We know Jack climbs the beanstalk. We know Aladdin gets the magic carpet. But what happens in Robin Hood? What happens in Robinson Crusoe? We’ll always return to the classics – it’s Jack and the Beanstalk next year – but I also wanted to do new titles and pantofy them.”

Gaiety panto: Daryn Crosbie, writer, director and choreographer of Robin Hood. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The first one he wrote was Peter Pan. The 55-year-old works closely with Downey all year on sets, special effects and scripts. “It’s a full-time job,” he says. “An amazing job. I get to come in and sing and dance and act the maggot.”

Robin Hood has 22 songs to choreograph; they’re a mix of pop tunes, musical-theatre numbers and old standards interpreted by musical director Peter Beckett and his live band.

Crosbie’s partner Linzi Cowap, who over the years moved up through the panto ranks as a dancer, is Witch Grotbags this year. “Grotbags is the one creating these AI robots for the Sheriff of Snottingham,” he says.

This means that at home there’s no escape from the panto world.

“She’s a great inspiration. I’m talking about panto all year, picking out songs in the middle of the night, but she gets it: it’s our life,” he says. “I’ve not had a proper Christmas for years, but really this is my Christmas.”

Gaiety panto: Linzi Cowap as Witch Grotbags with the Billie Barry Kids. Photograph: Pat Redmond

Sometimes, Crosbie says, panto can be “a little bit too crude. For me, first and foremost it’s a kid’s show. We are entertaining the adults as well because they buy the tickets, but my formula is that the first gags of the show, the first laughs I am looking for, are from the kids. Whether it’s a fart joke or a surprise, if the kids laugh the adults start laughing, and everyone is having a good time from the start.”

A crucial part of that good time in any panto is the dame. Wearing glasses and GAA shorts in a break from rehearsals, Michael Joseph acknowledges the huge stilettos he has to fill. He is taking over from the panto legend Joe Conlan, who played the dame for 15 years and was involved in various roles for more than three decades.

Gaiety panto: Michael Joseph, who plays Dame Patsy, at rehearsals. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Conlan’s swansong was in Beauty and the Beast last year. How does Joseph, who’s known as MJ or Mickey Joe, feel about the task ahead? “It’s daunting, but it’s exciting too, and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience respond,” he says.

His Dame Patsy is, he says, “Liza Minnelli on steroids … She’s a glamazon who loves to belt out a show tune. I grew up in the era of RuPaul’s Drag Race, so I will bring a bit of a modern twist.”

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During his long stint on the UK touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Joseph developed a close relationship with the drag star The Vivienne, who played the child-catcher.

MJ was devastated when he died of a heart attack, in January 2025, after suffering for years with a ketamine addiction.

“It was shocking. He was a stunning performer. He had incredible make-up skills. He was also very kind, and I think I just want to be a kind dame. The world is so crazy now. We need more kindness.”

Gaiety panto: Michael Joseph as Dame Patsy and the cast of Robin Hood. Photograph: Mikey Aldridge

Joseph knows what audiences expect from a dame. “There will be puns coming at you left, right and centre, loads of dad jokes and physical comedy. I really want to go back to old school, lots of falling over and being hit with handbags.”

The biggest challenge was finding Dame Patsy’s voice. For this he is channelling not just his mum – Patsy is named after his mother, Patricia – but his dad as well.

“Growing up in Waterford, I’m definitely bringing a bit of country to the role. I’m the first culchie dame in the Gaiety panto,” he says proudly.

A keen drag enthusiast, he wants to lean into both the masculine and the feminine. “I’m a man in a dress. That’s where the humour comes from. That’s what makes it funny. It’s also a nod to strong women.”

His mother is the strongest woman he knows. She has a lot of medical issues but a “relentlessly positive attitude”. What will his mum think when she sees him as Dame Patsy? “She will be bawling. So will my dad. It’s a big thing for someone from Waterford to be a Gaiety dame.”

It’s a gruelling schedule – but when he toured with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang he didn’t miss a single show in 14 months. How does he sustain that? “A lot of Berocca and cups of tea,” he says.

Gaiety panto: David James Whelan, who plays Robin Hood. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

David James Whelan, who, as well as playing Robin Hood this year, played Beast in Beauty and the Beast last year, is another former Billie Barry kid.

Before musical theatre – which he says “saved my life” – Whelan was best known as the lead singer of Wild Youth. Then a serious injury shortly before the band’s Eurovision appearance, in 2023, forced him to reassess his future.

“It was heartbreaking,” he says. “When everything you’ve worked for your entire life, everything you think will last forever, suddenly doesn’t, it can really mess you up.”

Beauty and the Beast was his first acting role. “Before that audition I’d never sat in a room and read out loud,” he says. “It was a good one to start off with, because I put the mask on and became the Beast. I was very exposed before, so with the mask on I wasn’t as self-conscious. It was a good transition.”

Whelan, who was a finalist in Dancing with the Stars in 2024, says his Robin Hood is less Errol Flynn and more “a mixture of Ken from Barbie and a superhero”, leading “a band of idiots” through a show built on swashbuckling slapstick, tights and chaos.

Gaiety panto: Ben Morris as Friar Tuck, David James Whelan as Robin Hood and David Crowley as the Sheriff of Snottingham. Photograph: Pat Redmond

Every panto needs a baddy so that good can conquer evil. This year the Sheriff of Snottingham is played by David Crowley, who was Gaston, a more comically evil figure, last year.

“Some of the most talented people I know are in panto. You have to be well versed in three disciplines, so anybody in the industry knows how tough it is. It’s a gruelling schedule, two shows a day. There is a lot of respect for it, I think.”

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Crowley is delighted to be putting on the sheriff’s boots. “I am happy stepping into the darker roles. There’s something enjoyable about kids screaming their lungs out, telling you they hate you,” he says, laughing.

Gaiety panto: David Crowley as the Sheriff of Snottingham. Photograph: Mikey Aldridge

The sheriff is “a bit more villainous than Gaston. He’s a nasty piece of work who has his eyes on the fair Maid Marian. He really does not care about anyone but himself. I like to think he’s a dashing young man, an honourable sheriff,” he says with a peal of evil laughter. “It’s not easy running Snottingham.”

There are some new faces in the panto this year, including Tara Flanagan, who plays Maid Marian. She’s a singer-songwriter from England who has supported Olivia Dean and in recent years gigged around Britain and Ireland as a wedding singer.

Her dad, Dan Flanagan, is from Cork. “Obviously, the Gaiety panto is big for him, and all of my Irish family are so proud,” she says.

Gaiety panto: Tara Flanagan as Maid Marian with the Billie Barry Kids. Photograph: Pat Redmond

What are the traits of a modern Maid Marian?

“I love that she has a bit of grit to her. She’s full of love, but she’s also got that little edge, that feistiness, and I think there’s something really cool about having a leading lady that’s a very confident character who really believes in justice and what’s right.”

A panto for our times? Oh yes it is.

Robin Hood is at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, until Sunday, January 17th