Tell us about your second novel, Snow Birds

Snow Birds is a story about the unlikely connection between the curmudgeonly Grace – who keeps her own company in the quiet coastal village of Ballybrady, and the Ducky Divers – a group of sleek and glossy wild sea swimmers who have every accessory known to man, and spend much of their beach-time screeching and hugging one another and putting selfies up on socials. When corporate interests threaten an endangered local bird colony, Grace realises that this is one campaign she cannot win alone and so, with the support and encouragement of the close-knit rural community, she joins forces with the Duckies against those who would sell what is wild, beautiful and precious for cold, hard cash.

Snow Birds continues the story of Grace, who you introduced in your debut novel, Night Swimmers. Did you always know there was more of her story to tell?

Grace is the kind of character who takes control of the story and doesn’t let you put it down until she considers it quite finished. Wrestling the narrative from her in Night Swimmers took some effort, and it was only with the promise of giving her some more page-space in a subsequent novel that we got the story finished at all. She has a power all her own, and to me she embodies the deep Irish wildness of woman. That ancient power and autonomy pushing back up through centuries of repression and meekness to tell us what’s what and to set things right. This character understands that we live through connection with the natural world, and not in cold parallel to it, and so it felt important to allow her to speak for the beautiful Roseate tern, a blush-chested sea-swallow currently on the red list and close to extinction.

Grace is a formidable protagonist. Where did you draw the inspiration for her?

My experience of midlife in a time of global pandemic was one of urgency. I needed to clarify my ideas about what kind of woman I’d be, once everything settled down from the hot and panicked flurry of the menopause. Grace was aspirational: the ballsy, bolshie principled woman I’d always wanted to be but never dared. It was easy to allow my own strong voice to thicken my throat and gain power as I wrote this character. I could speak truth on the page and call BS on so many things, without any threat to my own sense of being “a good girl”; an acceptably conformist Irish wife and mother. Grace burst out of a thirst for truth and authenticity that I believe all women feel, the force through the fuse which drives our flowering.

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Sea swimming plays a big part in this novel. Is it something that is part of your own life?

Absolutely. I live on the edge of the Irish Sea and ever since I was young I’ve felt the water to be medicine. I qualified as a scuba diver at 40 just to be able to spend more time in the rich, green world that is the underwater kingdom of Strangford Lough, and even now, at 56, I swim every day of the year including Christmas, as long as it’s safe. Seawater is salt like our own blood, and we are mostly made up of saltwater and so it’s no surprise that increasing numbers of us are finding solace and healing and general wellbeing in the cold waters around our beautiful coastlines. It’s like a coming home, someone told me once, and I can feel that.

In Snow Birds, women from different backgrounds come together to fight a cause. What attracted you to that plotline?

Like many others, I’m horrified at the growing disconnection and division between people in Ireland and across the world nowadays. To me, “right relationship” is essential for happiness, that is a sense of connection with ourselves, other humans or with the elements of the natural world. I wanted to imagine a scenario where ordinary women found themselves in a situation they felt powerless to address as individuals. I wanted to write about how they could find real power to change things, simply by coming together as a collective. I wanted to show that by utilising all their wide and varied talents, a collective like this can successfully protect something precious and vulnerable, because that is what I believe the world needs – millions of little gatherings of involved and engaged people working together to make a difference in their own particular little corner of this beautiful Earth.

What projects are you currently working on?

I’m having a lot of fun at the minute writing about a woman who lives in a small town, and who has decided to die. Sounds like a gloomy premise, I know, but as she makes her final plans, she keeps stumbling over new and fascinating reasons to keep going.

What is the most beautiful book that you own?

The wonderful Land by Maggie O’Farrell. One of the most magical, deeply entrancing books of the year; even its cover, designed by the remarkable Holly Ovenden, is rich and compelling and makes you want to pick it up again and again and soak into it. Although I did put this book on my “pass-along-to-others” bookshelf, I found I preferred to take it down again to keep it handy, lifting it now and then as the evenings draw in, just to look at it for a while and follow the receding cave lines on the cover deep into the dark, where the very best writing takes you.

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Snow Birds by Roisin Maguire is published by Serpent’s Tail