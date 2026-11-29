Spain’s ruling Socialists had a narrow advantage in the early vote count in Sunday’s snap election, defying most public polling that had showed the conservatives ahead, though they would need backing from other parties to reach a majority allowing them to stay in power.
The party of prime minister Pedro Sánchez led with 30.6 per cent of votes, followed by the conservative People’s Party at 30.3 per cent and far-right Vox at 14.1 per cent, as the tally reached about 10 per cent of ballots counted shortly after 9pm local time (8pm Irish time).
Early vote counting in Spain comes mostly from small towns and may differ significantly from the final outcome.
However, the Socialists’ early results fell well short of a parliamentary majority, meaning Sánchez would again have to court an array of left-leaning parties to be re-elected as prime minister.
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Earlier, Spain’s conservative opposition People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox appeared likely to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s snap election, according to a voter survey released after polling stations closed on the Spanish mainland at 8pm (7pm Irish time).
The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13th and 28th, projected the PP to win between 131 and 136 seats and Vox 44-48, for a combined range of 175 to 184 seats. They need 176 seats for a majority in the 350-seat lower house.
[ Spain’s Sánchez insists he will defy polls as election campaign wraps upOpens in new window ]
The Socialist Party, led by Sánchez, was forecast to win 119-124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front was seen securing 10-11 seats.
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Additional reporting: Reuters