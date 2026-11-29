Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of Spain's right-wing opposition People's Party, during an election campaign rally in Barcelona on Friday. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Spain’s ruling ‌Socialists had a narrow advantage in the ‌early vote count in Sunday’s snap election, defying most ​public polling that had showed the conservatives ahead, though they would need backing ​from other parties to reach a majority ⁠allowing them to stay in power.

The ‌party ‌of ​prime minister Pedro Sánchez led with 30.6 per cent of votes, ⁠followed ​by the conservative ​People’s Party at 30.3 per cent and far-right ‌Vox at 14.1 per cent, as ​the tally reached about 10 per cent ⁠of ballots counted shortly ⁠after ​9pm local time (8pm Irish time).

Early vote counting in Spain comes mostly from small towns and may differ significantly from the final outcome.

However, the ‌Socialists’ early ⁠results fell well short of a parliamentary majority, meaning Sánchez ‌would again have to court an array of ​left-leaning parties to be ​re-elected as prime minister.

Earlier, Spain’s conservative ‌opposition People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox appeared ‌likely to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s ​snap election, according to a voter survey released after polling stations closed on the Spanish ​mainland at 8pm (7pm Irish time).

The Sigma ⁠Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE, ‌based ‌on 19,500 ​interviews conducted between November 13th and 28th, projected the ⁠PP ​to win between 131 ​and 136 seats and Vox ‌44-48, for a combined ​range of 175 to 184 seats. ⁠They need ⁠176 ​seats for a majority in the 350-seat lower house.

[ Spain’s Sánchez insists he will defy polls as election campaign wraps upOpens in new window ]

The Socialist Party, led by Sánchez, was forecast to win 119-124 seats, while the hard-left ‌Broad Front was ⁠seen securing 10-11 seats.

More to follow ...

Additional reporting: Reuters