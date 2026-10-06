Separatists win Quebec provincial election in blow to Mark Carney

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Parti Quebecois leader, is promising to hold a referendum on breaking from Canada once Donald Trump leaves office. Photograph: Andrej Ivanov /AFP via Getty Images

A separatist party narrowly won Quebec’s ‌ provincial general election on Monday, a result that could make it tougher for Canadian prime minister Mark Carney to maintain national unity against US president Donald Trump.

Provisional results showed ​the predominantly French-speaking province of nine million had opted for the Parti Quebecois of Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who is promising to hold a referendum on breaking from Canada once Trump leaves office.

“A referendum is a chance to decide things for ourselves ... our national destiny will be achieved one day,” Plamondon (49), ​a former lawyer, told cheering supporters.

But he faces challenges. The Parti Quebecoiswon 59 of the 127 seats in the Quebec national assembly, ⁠five short of a majority. The legislature must approve any referendum vote.

Plamondon conceded he would need support from opposition parliamentarians ‌to ‌proceed.

The ​widely expected result reflected voter fatigue with the centre-right Coalition Avenir Quebec government, in office since 2018, analysts said. The Coalition Avenir Quebec lost all of its 79 seats.

Carney, who has stressed the ⁠need for a united front to tackle Trump’s tariffs, ​must now work with a Quebec premier who is determined ​to break up Canada.

In addition, the energy-rich province of Alberta will hold a non-binding vote this month on whether its residents ‌want independence.

Independence votes held by previous Parti Quebecois governments in ​1980 and 1995 failed, and polls indicate support for the idea of breaking with Canada is at 30 per cent, near record ⁠lows.

Plamondon, citing the political uncertainty and economic damage done ⁠by the tariffs, says he ​will not call another referendum until Trump is out of White House.

In remarks addressed to Carney, Plamondon said he would defend Quebec’s interests above all, but reiterated that he was happy to work with Ottawa whenever it suited Quebec.

Despite the unclear referendum prospects, some Parti Quebecois policies look set to boost tension with Ottawa, however.

The party plans to resist any federal bid to boost immigration, cut Quebec’s ties to the British monarchy and block a proposed high-profile high-speed rail link with Ontario.

Carney congratulated Plamondon on X, saying, “Building a stronger Quebec is core to our ‌mission of building a stronger Canada.”

Carney ⁠said looked forward to working with Plamondon to support Quebec’s businesses and workers hit by tariffs.

The Parti Quebecois – which benefited significantly from vote-splitting between the five major parties in the fray – took just 27.9 per cent of the ‌vote, the lowest share of ballots captured by a winning party in Quebec electoral history.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec’s collapse reflects the fact that politics in ​Quebec is traditionally more volatile than elsewhere in Canada. The Parti Quebecois jumped from seven seats ​to take power.

The previous lowest vote share of a winning party in Quebec was the 32 per cent garnered by the Parti Quebecois in 2012, when it also secured a minority. – Reuters

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