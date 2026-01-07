Inside Venezuela: Armed groups are active. People can’t celebrate the end of the dictatorship

On Monday night the sound of shooting at Miraflores Palace set off alarm bells once again across the capital.

Miraflores, located in the heart of downtown Caracas, the country’s capital, is the main office building of the Venezuelan government. It has not been hit by bombings since 1992, when Hugo Chávez attempted a coup and began the political career that led him to the presidency in 1999.

With Monday night’s shooting, the average Venezuelan thought that US forces were back. They weren’t – but media censorship and disinformation means these kinds of rumours are circulating on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

There was also talk of an alleged coup d’état led by Diosdado Cabello, considered the regime’s second in command. This, too, was false.

An audio recording of a national guard officer, shared on social media, made it clear that it was a mistake by officials and armed groups who allegedly fired on drones flying over Miraflores Palace. The drones did not belong to US forces.

Rumours and uncertainty are everywhere since the dramatic events of last weekend. At 1.50am on Saturday, blasts rang out across the capital. The surprise operation, carried out by US units from ships off the Venezuelan coast, disabled airports and military zones in Caracas and ended with the extraction of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to the United States. Operation Absolute Resolve was Donald Trump’s first concrete action on Venezuelan soil.

A poster of captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro on the streets of Caracas earlier this week. Photograph: Jimmy Villalta/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hours after the US president confirmed the abduction of Maduro, voices from the Venezuelan government reappeared to denounce foreign aggression.

Despite Maduro’s departure, the command structure remains in power, with no apparent change in its dynamics of social coercion.

On Monday, Delcy Rodríguez – Maduro’s vice-president – was sworn in as the first woman to become interim president of Venezuela.

According to Trump’s announcements, she will co-operate with US authorities. She, we are told, will lead the country toward a transition, but no details of this process are available.

So far, there has been no announcement of an electoral plan.

While Trump promises to protect the wellbeing of the population, armed groups remain active in the country. Citizens, yearning for change, have been unable to rejoice at the end of Maduro’s dictatorship.

Although he is no longer in the country and was brought before a New York court on drug trafficking charges, the power structure behind, above, and below him remains intact.

Explainer Who is Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s ousted president? Maduro was born on November 23rd, 1962, son of a trade union leader. He worked as a bus driver during the time army officer ‌Hugo Chavez led a failed coup attempt in 1992. He campaigned for Chavez’s release from prison ⁠and became a supporter of his leftist agenda. He won a seat ‌in ​the legislature ‍following Chavez’s 1998 election. Chavez named him as ⁠his hand-picked successor. Maduro was narrowly elected president in 2013 following Chavez’s ⁠death. Maduro’s administration oversaw a spectacular ⁠economic collapse. His rule became known for allegedly rigged elections, food shortages and rights abuses. Millions of Venezuelans emigrated. He was sworn in for a third term in January 2025 following a 2024 election that was widely ‌condemned by observers ‌and the opposition as fraudulent. His government’s repressive measures were highlighted by the award of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Nicolás Maduro at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 15, 2025. Photo: Adriana Loureiro Fernandez/The New York Times Adriana Loureiro Fernandez

A decree declaring a state of external “commotion” – or emergency – which establishes prison sentences for those who promote and support an invasion of Venezuela, was published earlier this week by the Venezuelan authorities.

It made it clear that the topic could not be discussed and that messages, pictures and social media postings should be deleted from cell phones before going out in public to avoid being detained by regime officials or at the irregular checkpoints manned by armed groups.

Venezuela’s transition, for now, remains undefined and uncertain. The regime endures, with or without the man who once embodied it.