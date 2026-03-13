Mel Schilling: Married at First Sight expert shares terminal cancer diagnosis update with fans

The Married at First Sight regular Mel Schilling has revealed that she has terminal cancer just weeks after announcing she would step away from the show for health reasons.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, the 54-year-old psychologist who joined Nine’s hit series as a dating expert in 2016, said that after almost two years of treatment, doctors have told her there is nothing more they can do.

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left,” she wrote. “But I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

In a lengthy post, accompanied by a photo of her with her husband and daughter, Schilling recalled receiving her original diagnosis: “In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan. ‘Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear,” she wrote.

A couple of months later, she learned that the cancer had returned, in her lungs.

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing,” she said.

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything. So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade – and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me.”

Schilling thanked fans for their support over the last two years, writing: “So many of you sent the most wonderful messages … They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

She also offered some advice: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Since first airing in 2015, Married at First Sight has become a huge, albeit controversial, hit for Nine. On Wednesday the network reported that, according to the latest ratings data, it was the number one programme overall and across demographics, securing an audience of almost three million across TV and on-demand viewing.

In a statement, Nine Entertainment said the network was “deeply saddened” by Schilling’s news.

“[Mel] is a woman of extraordinary depth, kindness, and an unshakeable spirit,” the network said. “She isn’t just a colleague; she is family. Our thoughts, love, and strength are with Mel, her husband, Gareth, and her daughter, Maddie, during this incredibly difficult time. Mel, we are all behind you.” – Guardian