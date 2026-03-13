Glenveagh Properties grows profit 9% as it ramps up apartment building

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey is focusing on increased use of offsite manufacturing. Photograph: Damien Eagers

Operating profit at homebuilder Glenveagh Properties rose 9 per cent to €144.1 million last year as it grew the number of units built by 11 per cent, full results for the business show.

The company, which is listed in Dublin and London, grew profit out from €132.1 million in 2024.

The figures show the company completed 1,490 housing units, which was down almost 10 per cent from 1,650 the previous year.

It said the annual reduction principally reflected the ramp-up in production on sites acquired in late 2024, which absorbed build activity and is expected to begin contributing to completions from this year.

However, when apartments are taken into account, the total number of units built by the group was up 11 per cent to 2,568.

Group revenue increased 6.5 per cent to a record €925.9 million, although homebuilding’s contribution was down 14 per cent from €631.9 million to €545 million, reflecting the fall in house building.

The average selling price was approximately €347,000, down from €365,000. “This reduction was fully anticipated and reflected site and product mix in 2025,” the group said.

The average selling price is expected to increase in 2026 to more than €375,000, driven by a higher weighting of non-standard homes on portions of sites where the pre-existing planning was secured by previous owners.

It is expected to normalise to a structural run-rate of approximately €350,000 per unit thereafter, excluding future house price inflation, consistent with a return to a more typical mix of standardised own-door product across sites of scale.

Partnerships, which includes apartments, delivered revenues of €380.9 million, up from €237.3 million, representing 61 per cent year-on-year growth.

Glenveagh said the segment continued to scale and increase its contribution to group performance, with “strong momentum” during the year.

Homebuilding gross margin widened from 22.5 per cent to 23.6 per cent, underpinned by standardisation, scale and vertical integration, alongside a continued contribution from land sales.

Partnerships gross margin was 18.2 per cent, up from 17.3 per cent, which included a positive contribution from land sales of approximately 190 basis points.

Excluding land sales, the underlying partnerships margin was approximately 16.3 per cent, which was “ahead of expectations and reflective of effective site execution”.

Looking forward, homebuilding gross margin in 2026 is expected to remain above 21 per cent, with intake margins currently approximately 21 per cent.

Build-cost inflation “remained manageable”, as the company said it navigated “ongoing sector-wide cost and wage pressures”.

Central costs increased marginally to €50.1 million, which included a non-cash, share-based payment expense of approximately €8.1 million. Total administrative expenses were €53.8 million including depreciation and amortisation, up from €51.8 million.

While absolute costs rose modestly, overheads reduced as a proportion of revenue as Glenveagh improved operational leverage as the business scales.

“This dynamic is expected to persist, with overhead growth expected to materially lag revenue over the medium term,” it said.

Net finance costs increased marginally to €18.9 million, driven by higher average debt balances earlier in the year. Earnings per share increased from 17 cent to 20 cent, ahead of guidance and representing a 17.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey described 2025 as “a strong, productive year” for the company, with “record output enabling the delivery of affordable, conveniently located homes”.

“Importantly, as an industry, how we collectively support the increased use of offsite manufacturing and industrialised construction as a lever to significantly increase supply should be a key area of focus and collaboration,” he said.

“Overall, the policy environment for housing is supportive thanks to the changes that the Government has implemented in its first year.

“This includes its focus on apartment viability, zoning of land, critical infrastructure and a more efficient planning system, amongst others, which provide greater certainty for delivery.

“Taken together, these measures represent a coherent and credible framework which, if given time to bed in and be consistently applied, have the potential to support national housing delivery of more than 50,000 units per annum.”