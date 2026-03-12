Woman pulls €60,000 injury claim after court hears neither vehicle showed signs of damage

The Circuit Civil Court action was pulled at the last minute when the defence submitted there was minimal or no contact between the vehicles. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

A woman has withdrawn a €60,000 damages claim that alleged she was injured when another motorist reversed into her car outside her son’s school.

Zara Rana (37), a homemaker from Castle Gate Way, Adamstown, Co Dublin, claimed in the Circuit Civil Court action that she suffered injuries to her left arm, right thumb and lower neck in the collision.

However, the action was pulled at the last minute when the defence submitted there was minimal or no contact between the vehicles.

Barrister Conor Kearney, who appeared with Amanda Harris of Shaffrey Solicitors for defendant Sumaira Yasmin, told Judge James O’Donohoe his client would say there was no contact whatsoever between the two cars.

He said neither vehicle showed any sign of damage or required any repair.

Rana alleged she was sitting in her car in the car park of her son’s school in Lucan when Yasmin reversed and collided into her car.

Claiming negligence on the part of Yasmin, of Hannah Square, St Edmunds Park, Liffey Valley, Lucan, she said she later attended her GP, Dr Saheera Ali Butt, who noted limited neck movement and left arm pain. The doctor prescribed painkillers and recommended a course of physiotherapy, she said.

Kearney, before any witness was called to give evidence, told the judge his client would say she had not hit Rana’s car and, if there was an impact, there was no damage to either vehicle.

He said any minimal contact between them could not possibly have caused the injuries complained of.

The judge examined photographs submitted to the court and said he could see no damage on either vehicle.

He was told by Rana’s counsel that she would say she was hit twice in a glancing side impact.

When Rana’s defence team took advantage of a brief adjournment to facilitate talks, counsel returned to the court and told the judge the claim was being withdrawn.

The matter was struck out with no further order.