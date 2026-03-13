More rain on the way as snow-ice warning lifts across 11 counties

Friday will be cold and breezy with occasional showers Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Wintry showers are due in many parts of Ireland on Friday morning with rain, hail, sleet and some snow on high ground as the country heads into a chilly weekend.

Friday will be a cold and breezy day with some spells and occasional showers of rain or hail. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, Met Éireann said.

A snow-ice weather warning that had been in place for 11 counties was due to end at 9am.

The status yellow warning was in effect for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wicklow since 9pm on Thursday.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range from 5 to 8 degrees. Showers will be less frequent tonight, becoming largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties.

It is expected to be cold, with frost and some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures will drop to -1 to +3 degrees overnight.

More unsettled weather is on the way over the weekend.

Saturday will start off mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, with the best weather in the east of the country.

Scattered showers will extend eastward. They’ll continue throughout the afternoon before gradually dying out in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 9 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle spreading eastward. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow from the west. Temperatures will drop to 3 to 7 degrees overnight.

On Sunday morning, any remaining rain in the east is expected to clear. It will be a cool, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be a chance of hail or sleet, mainly in the north.

Temperatures will reach 5 to 10 degrees on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 1 to 5 degrees at night.

Showers will gradually ease, becoming largely confined to Ulster with skies clearing elsewhere, on Sunday night.

Monday will start off dry in many areas, according to Met Éireann, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will later spread from the Atlantic.

Tuesday, St Patrick’s Day, will be mostly cloudy, with some patchy rain or drizzle in places. The best of any bright spells will be in the east.

[ St Patrick’s weekend 2026: a guide to parades and events in the coming daysOpens in new window ]

More persistent rain will develop in the west in the morning and will spread eastward throughout the day.

Temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees during the day, dropping to 4 to 8 degrees on Tuesday night.