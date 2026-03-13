Ireland

Man (80s) in serious condition after being struck by bus while walking in Bray

Incident happened on Thursday evening; road remained closed on Friday morning

The injured man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin. File photograph: Alan Betson
A man in his 80s is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a bus in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Thursday evening.

The man was walking on Station Road when the collision happened shortly before 6pm, gardaí said.

He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin for treatment of injuries.

The road remained closed on Friday morning pending an examination by forensic investigators.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses, including those with video footage, to come forward.

