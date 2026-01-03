Venezuela accuses US of attacks on civilian and military sites

Photograph of a fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3rd, 2026. Photograph: Luis Jaimes/ AFP via Getty Images

Venezuela’s government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states after at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard early on Saturday morning in the capital Caracas.

The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas. Another military installation in the capital was without power.

In a statement, Venezuela’s government confirmed that Caracas had come under attack, as well as three other states: Miranda, La Guaira and Aragua.

“The only objective of this attack is to seize control of Venezuela’s strategic resources, in particular its oil and minerals,” it said, calling on the international community to denounce what it called a flagrant violation of international law that put millions of lives at risk.

People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets.

“The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance,” said office worker Carmen Hidalgo, 21. “We felt like the air was hitting us.”

Venezuelan state television did not interrupt its programming and aired a report on Venezuelan music and art.

The explosions come at a time of increased tension between the US and Venezuela. The US military has been targeting in recent weeks alleged drug-smuggling boats.

US president Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, amid efforts to pressure president Nicolás Maduro to leave office, including expanded sanctions, a ramped-up US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels allegedly involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Smoke rises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela. Photograph: Matias Delacroix/AP

Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas on Saturday. Photograph: Matias Delacroix/AP

Mr Maduro had said in a pre-taped interview aired on Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the months-long pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

Mr Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism in the US. The CIA was behind a drone strike last week at a docking area believed to have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels in what was the first known direct operation on Venezuelan soil since the US began strikes on boats in September.

Mr Trump had threatened for months that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land.

The US has also seized sanctioned oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela, and Mr Trump ordered a blockade of others in a move that seemed designed to put a tighter chokehold on the country’s economy.

- The Guardian, Associated Press

More to follow.