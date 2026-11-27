Santa and passengers at Connolly Station before the first Santa Express of the season on December 1st, 2018. Photograph: Donall Farmer/The Irish Times

Irish Rail has issued a temporary timetable for services on the Maynooth line from Monday due to a defect in one of the route’s bridges.

The train operator made the decision following the detection of a defect in the central girder of the bridge over St Patrick’s Road at the western end of Drumcondra station.

From November 30th and into the new year, morning and evening peak services will mostly be diverted away from Drumcondra or take a different route between Broombridge and Dublin Connolly.

Multiple services, mostly in the evenings, will not call at Drumcondra for the duration of the alterations.

It is not only commuters who will be affected by the change in services on the route.

The annual Santa Special trains, operated by the volunteers of the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, usually operate between Connolly and Maynooth. The sold-out vintage train services will now run from Dublin Heuston to Kildare town and back on November 28th and 29th and December 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.

The Santa Specials are traditionally hauled by one of the society’s steam engines but this year’s operation will be handled by a diesel due to a mechanical issue with the steam locomotive.

The bridge defect was identified during a routine inspection on November 13th and speed restrictions were put in place to allow trains to continue running over the structure.

The line was closed on November 14th and 15th to allow for remedial works to take place and, following further investigation, Irish Rail decided the bridge must now be entirely replaced.

“It has since been determined that - while trains can continue to safely operate following speed and operational restrictions applied and remedial works to date - that the defect and deterioration identified is such that a bridge replacement is required,” Irish Rail said.

The replacement of the bridge has been provisionally scheduled to take place over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend between January 30th and February 1st, 2027, but “will take place sooner if possible”.

A full list of the services affected by the timetable changes can be found on Irish Rail’s website.

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