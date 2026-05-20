Four new train stations planned in Meath under proposed Navan-Dublin rail line

Meath is to get four new train stations as part of a revamp of the rail network, which will see a new connection built between Dublin and Navan, the largest town in Ireland without a train service.

The plan, outlined by Iarnród Éireann as it opened a public consultation period, will create a 34km electrified rail line extension from the M3 Parkway near Dunboyne with new stations in Dunshaughlin, Kilmessan, Navan Central and Navan North.

If the line gets the green light, the journey from Navan to Dublin’s Connolly Station will take no more than 60 minutes with a capacity of 4,400 commuters each way every hour on trains departing every 15 minutes at peak times.

The route follows the original railway line, which was closed in 1963 and makes use of the disused railway corridor where possible.

The preferred route for the proposed new Navan-Dublin rail line. Map: Irish Rail

A key revision is a change in the alignment to serve the growing commuter town of Dunshaughlin and the surrounding areas, which Iarnród Éireann said was the outcome of the route selection process.

The project is being funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority and central to the NTA’s Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy.

The Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the outlining of the preferred route “marks a key milestone in our plans to extend the DART system”.

He added that “as the largest town in Ireland without a railway service, this new line will meet the substantial demand from commuters in Navan and, thanks to new park and ride locations, those from further afield.”

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The chief executive of Iarnród Éireann Mary Considine, said the plans would “transform the public transport options for thousands of commuters daily” and she said she was looking forward “to hearing the views of communities and stakeholders through the public consultation, which will help us to deliver the best possible infrastructure and service”.

Anne Shaw of the National Transport Authority described the new line as a “transformative project for County Meath and the wider Greater Dublin Area” and said it would offer “a high-capacity, sustainable alternative to car travel.”

The public consultation process for the project runs from today until 5pm on July 3rd with a planning application for the new rail line likely to be lodged in 2028, with construction expected to begin in 2030.

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