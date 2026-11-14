Western railway investment ‘can transform economy and housing’ in west of Ireland

Irish Rail chief executive Mary Considine said the projects were part of a pipeline of investment of some €4 billion across the State over the coming four years.

Irish Rail has signed a contract with consultants to draw up plans to double-track the railway line from Limerick Junction into Limerick city.

The company said the move can transform economic investment and housing in the west of Ireland.

It will occur in tandem with the reopening of the line to Foynes; platform improvements to the Limerick-Galway line; the expansion of Galway’s Ceannt Station; and the reopening of the line from Athenry to Claremorris, all of which are under way.

Speaking at the announcement of the double tracking of the Limerick Junction to Limerick line on Friday, Irish Rail chief executive Mary Considine said the projects were part of a pipeline of investment of some €4 billion across the State over the coming four years.

Included in the national pipeline is the Dart Plus programme, eight new, eight-carriage, cross-Border trains for the Enterprise service, among other capacity improvements recommended by the State’s strategic rail review.

Considine said the aim, in tandem with the National Development Plan and Project Ireland 2040, was to ultimately triple the State’s rail capacity to provide for some 180 million passenger journeys a year.

In the mid-western region, she said the plan to double the track from Limerick Junction to Colbert station in Limerick city would be at the planning permission stage by 2028 or 2029 and could be operational by 2032. The double-track line would enable up to five trains per hour in each direction.

The reopened line to Foynes is currently being tested and is expected to open early in 2027. The line will initially be for freight, but following the reopening of a small section of line in Limerick city known as Carey’s Road, passenger services would begin.

Last week, Irish Rail advertised for tenders to extend platforms on the Limerick to Galway line, a move that would allow six-carriage trains, significantly improving capacity. The current capacity is up to four carriages. Work is set to be completed by the end of 2027.

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A €70 million project to increase capacity at Galway’s Ceannt station, from two platforms to five, is also near completion, with a new station complex forming the central part of a transport hub. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

The reopening of part of the former Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris via Tuam is at a “preliminary works” stage, with the main construction scheduled to begin in 2028. Passenger and freight services are targeted for 2030 or 2031.

In the longer term, Irish Rail has plans to double the track from Athenry into Galway, with passing loops to allow trains to pass each other inserted between Athlone and Athenry.

Considine said the aim of the infrastructure work was to drive regional growth and enhance connectivity.

Irish Rail is to commission a study into commuter train services next year focused on Limerick. A new station already has planning permission at Moyross, with a further station proposed for Ballysimon.

“Today we’ve signed a contract with Aecom and Jacobs to bring us through to the planning stage on the Limerick Colbert to Limerick Junction capacity enhancement project,” Considine said.

She said the project was the latest milestone for the region, with test trains beginning to operate on the newly reinstated Limerick to Foynes Freight Line and tender documents for the construction of platform extensions between Limerick and Athenry were published earlier this week.

She said the plans, taken together, would “balance industrial and housing development” across the State.