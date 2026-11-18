The timing of the problems has raised questions about whether the issue could be linked to a recently released PS5 software update. Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

PlayStation has suffered widespread network problems just hours before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most eagerly anticipated titles in recent gaming history.

The disruption emerged Wednesday, causing frustrated players to flood social media with complaints about failed logins and server connection problems downloading games and updates.

PlayStation’s official network status page acknowledged problems affecting its gaming and social services, which has left players struggling to access online features.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the alert read.

Many affected users said their internet connections were working normally, suggesting the problems were specifically affecting PlayStation’s online services. Some PS5 owners said that their consoles successfully completed internet connection tests, only for the “Sign in to online services” check to fail.

The scale of the disruption was reflected on Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time service outages, which cited 1,228 user reports of PlayStation outages by Wednesday afternoon.

The website monitors disruptions using reports submitted by users, with sudden spikes potentially indicating that large numbers of people are experiencing similar technical difficulties. The reports do not independently confirm the extent of an official outage, however.

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Although no official cause has been established, the timing of the problems has raised questions about whether the issue could be linked to a recently released PS5 software update. Sony announced Tuesday evening that it had rolled out a system software update required for users planning to play GTA VI.

Sony’s official troubleshooting advice recommends that affected players examine their system software and internet connections.

The disruption comes at a critical moment for PlayStation users, with GTA VI scheduled to launch in Ireland at midnight on Thursday.

GTA VI is being lauded as the most anticipated game in history. The hype for the latest instalment of the iconic GTA franchise, the first new game in 13 years, is so high that a steady stream of news coverage has already suggested it heralds economic catastrophe due to workers taking time off to play the game. – The Guardian