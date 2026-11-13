Grand Theft Auto: The thrill of breaking bad from the safety of your sofa

There were no queues around the corner or screaming fans running amok as the world’s most lucrative entertainment franchise made its return this week. But if you listened carefully, you may nonetheless have felt the earth rumble as the latest Grand Theft Auto video game arrived, after years of expectation and with sales projected to top $2 billion in the first 24 hours.

The present year is shaping up to be a big one for the creative industries. There is a new U2 album, a long-awaited Marvel Avengers sequel, another Sarah J. Maas romantasy blockbuster. Yet in terms of global impact and sheer, tills-ringing oomph, all are blown out of the water by the juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto VI – a video game, yes, but also a cultural phenomenon and a rags-to-digital-riches story that began with a dingy Dundee software developer in the late 1990s.

Why is Grand Theft Auto so popular? The simple answer is that it is the ultimate expression of the belief that video games are a gateway to another world and the pinnacle of couch-bound escapism. In this latest title, the player takes on the roles of Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque lovers Jason and Lucia as they find themselves on the run in the fictional US state of Leonida – a colour-saturated, sensory-overload version of Florida.

This is a fantasy world that feels as real as something rendered from actual concrete and neon, and which is centred on GTA’s answer to Miami, the crime-ridden and glamorous Vice City. Inspired by Brian De Palma’s Scarface, Michael Mann’s Miami Vice, Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and cult movies such as The Warriors, it promises to be both larger than life and as tangible as your morning coffee.

That, at least, was the case when last we visited Vice City with 2002’s GTA: Vice City. Now we’re returning, and this time the setting is even vaster – Rockstar says Leonida is roughly twice the size of GTA V’s map and one estimate is that it covers 125 sq km. Crossing the entire map on foot will take more than three hours.

“These are popular, exciting, entertaining games, and people really like them,” explains Alice Bell, video game journalist and former deputy editor of gaming website Rock Paper Shotgun – adding that the 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V has added to the excitement over its sequel.

“The GTA games create an immersive and escapist world which offers players freedom of choice in where to go and what to do,” agrees Dr Maria O’Brien, a lecturer at the University of Galway and a member of the Irish Digital Games Research Association (DiGRA Ireland). “This creative freedom for players makes the games fun and interesting to play.”

Creative freedom and interesting gameplay are not unique to the GTA universe. However, few other titles invite the player to cut loose as riotously – regardless of the consequences. That’s because these games put the player in the shoes of criminals who get to run wild and wreak havoc. GTA is, after all, an abbreviation of “Grand Theft Auto”, and from the start encouraged players to steal cars, defy the police and do things they would never get away with in the real world.

[ Review of Grand Theft Auto (1998)Opens in new window ]

“Grand Theft Auto’s success as a series is outsize even among games, and has a few factors. Grand Theft Auto III was a commercial and critical success in 2001, and attracted mainstream news attention for allowing players to indulge in criminal vices, even if the content wasn’t out of sync with films or TV with similar age ratings.” says Alice Bell in an email. “That helped cement the series’ reputation for being transgressive and cool.”

Selfridge's launches a GTA VI pop-up shop in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

But GTA has also been accused of sexism – 2004’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas sent the early internet into meltdown after it emerged you could unlock a mini-game called “Hot Coffee” which allowed the protagonist to get up to X-rated activities with his girlfriend. Earlier GTA games, for their part, allowed the player to assault sex workers, while the franchise has been reproached for depicting its woman characters as either passive or “nagging” – see lead character Michael’s wife, Amanda, in GTA V.

None of which has done anything to detract from the popularity of GTA, which has to date sold more than 470 million units globally and which has generated sales of $10 billion – more than the Harry Potter novels, the entire Beatles discography or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Gaming is just a huge part of life in 2026, with a global revenue greater than the film and music industries combined,” says Alice Bell. “I often say to people that if you think you know pop culture, but you don’t know anything about games, then I’m afraid you don’t know much about pop culture. With GTA VI you can maybe sum it up as: imagine something as popular as Avengers: Endgame, but everyone watching somehow all got to be Iron Man.”

GTA VI has been criticised for its hefty €80 price point – a good €20 more than that of many so-called “triple A” blockbuster titles – while its launch comes as Sony has jacked up the price of its consoles, with the top-of-the-range PS5 Pro now costing about €900. And yet, it has already sold more than 100 million units on pre-order, and expectations are that it will shift 51 million copies in its first week.

But controversy has surrounded the treatment of staff at GTA’s developer, Rockstar Games, with 31 UK employees fired reportedly after they tried to unionise (Rockstar says they were let go for gross misconduct after sharing confidential information; the developers’ union disputes this). That followed an earlier flashpoint in which footage of the game was leaked – a breach estimated to have cost Rockstar $5 million and thousands of staff hours.

All of this hype would have been unthinkable to the Scottish creators of the original 1997 Grand Theft Auto – a modest top-down car robbery simulation designed by coders whose knowledge of the urban American setting had been gleaned from old cop movies. “We’d come in on a Monday and say: ‘What movies did you watch at the weekend? What music are you listening to?’” one of the game’s developers, Paul Farley, told the Guardian in 2015.

GTA VI is priced at €80, €20 more expensive than many other high-profile titles. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The game created a calumny – largely because the publicist hired by its publisher BMG Interactive, Max Clifford, went out of his way to whip up a moral panic among the tabloids. As was the plan, this led to an instant outcry. The Scottish Motor Trade Association warned GTA would “make children think it is okay to rob cars and kill”. “We simply cannot allow children and young people to be given the idea that car crime or joy riding is in any way acceptable,” Lord Campbell of Croy declared in the House of Lords. Sales tripled overnight.

[ Grand Theft Auto 6: Why all the fuss about a video game that hasn’t even been released yet?Opens in new window ]

Grand Theft Auto VI does not need such publicity stunts – but a whiff of the forbidden likewise hangs around the game, which will be played by many teenagers and children, despite its 18+ age rating and its cartoonish depiction of violence, drug use and sex.

“No parent should purchase this game for their child,” Alex Cooney, chief executive and cofounder of CyberSafeKids, tells The Irish Times. “In spite of the hype around this long-awaited release, parents should know that GTA is not a suitable game for a child. The game centres around criminal activity, where the gamer role-plays as a criminal – story progression requires criminal actions, and crime is largely rewarded. As with GTA V, we expect that this new release will heavily feature drug use, extreme acts of violence, and graphic sexual activity.”

Rockstar and its owner, Take-Two, have resisted attempts to censor their games, saying people should be able to play what they want and that their titles are works of artistic and satirical expression that poke fun at the excesses of American society.

Nobody would deny that controversy is part of GTA’s appeal. Whether it’s carrying out a carjacking in broad daylight or beating up a random stranger, GTA allows you to cut loose and do things you would never get away with in real life. As this weekend’s blockbuster sales will no doubt prove, the thrill of breaking bad from the safety of your sofa is not to be underestimated.