Thai teenager Thitikul cruises to second win in three years

16-year-old amateur closes with 67 at Thailand Championship to finish 22 under par, five shots ahead of Germany’s Henseleit

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Atthaya Thitikul: “Since I won two years ago I’ve kept working hard and I’ve grown in confidence.” Photograph: Getty Images

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul cruised to a second victory in the space of three years in the Ladies European Thailand Championship in Pattaya.

The 16-year-old amateur shrugged off a three-hour weather delay to card a closing 67 at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club, and finish 22 under par, five shots ahead of Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

Thitikul won the same event two years ago aged 14 years, four months and three days to become the youngest known winner of a professional golf tournament.

“It feels unreal,” Thitikul said. “I’m really pleased with all the things I’ve done in this tournament. The last time I had a bogey was in round two. I just put the ball where I wanted it. Since I won two years ago I’ve kept working hard and I’ve grown in confidence.”

With Thitikul ineligible for any prize money Henseleit claimed the first prize of €45,000 following a closing 64 and her third runners-up finish of the season, moved her to second place on the LET Order of Merit.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan finished third on 11 under.

