Leah Stack: ‘Horses can be quite unreliable at times ... so I have a few backup investments’

Kildare showjumper Leah Stack is competing at the RDS Dublin Horse Show, which this week celebrates its 150th year at the RDS, dublinhorseshow.com.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’d be more inclined to spend, as I believe you have to spend it to make it! My parents try to keep me on the more cautious side, though, which is sensible.

What was the first job for which you received money and how much were you paid?

My first job was probably when I was around 14. My parents allowed me to take two young ponies in to produce them. From this experience, I learned valuable communication skills as I had to provide updates on the ponies’ training progression. When I wanted to compete my own ponies at a show in Belgium, I had to contribute towards their transport cost from these earnings. It was an early lesson in having to pay for outgoings.

Do you shop around for better value?

For bigger purchases, shopping around makes the most logical sense. For smaller purchases, I don’t really mind paying a small premium for quality goods.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My most extravagant purchase would probably have to be my last car purchase, a newer Audi A5.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

The best value for money would have to be a young pony I bought when I was 18. She is now competing at the highest level and is qualified for this year’s RDS! At the time, it was a lot of money to me, but looking back on it, it is still my best purchase. She definitely gives me the most enjoyment watching her compete. She’s very special.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Probably a few of my handbags, if I’m being honest. You can’t wear them all at once and I usually reach for the same ones.

Do you haggle over prices?

Haggling in the business I’m in goes without saying. Most of the time, it is over and back when you’re buying or selling a horse.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

No, any money I earn, I usually like to put a percentage of it back into another horse. I enjoy the business side of things. As a professional sportsperson, it’s quite easy to get caught up in the sport, but the business side of things is also very important.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Not a pension as such, but I have a few backup plans that are non-horse related – horses can be quite unreliable at times! My parents have been helpful in encouraging me to invest in property that will produce a good income.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought, around February, was a share in a horse. That was great value for money as she recently sold very well to America. Investing money in horses can go either way, however. I believe if you have good people in your corner, guiding you and trusting your eye and talent, then the risk is significantly reduced. I’m lucky to be based in a very successful yard which is renowned for producing horses to a high level.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I have. A few years ago, when I was 19, I bought a horse with my boss. I knew I wanted to up the ante with the quality of animals I could buy. She was probably my first very nice one that could jump Grand Prix level, that I jumped and had financial gain from. I had that money saved from small commissions earned on sales of ponies when I was still in school and based at home.

Have you ever lost money?

This is inevitable with horses. I bought a foal a few years ago at the sales, but it just didn’t turn out too well. I think it’s good to know when to pull the plug on horses, too; you have to be a bit ruthless and see past your own investment. This is easier said than done. You always want your investment to be a success, but I believe if you take this mindset, it will save you money in the long run.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

Not a big gambler, thankfully. A trainer would throw me the odd tip here and there, and I might listen to them sometimes.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit with money would probably be reinvesting. I’m quite brave that way. That said, I’m not sure yet if it’s a good or bad thing! My worst habit is that I’m fond of shopping for nice clothes, bags or shoes. If I’m not in Kildare Village on my day off, then it’s packages arriving every other day!

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €100 on me. It isn’t much of a cash world any more, but it’s handy to have in case of an emergency.