Pavan sees off Fitzpatrick in playoff to secure BMW title in Munich

Italy’s Andrea Pavan claimed his second European Tour title by beating England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff in the BMW International Open.

Pavan birdied the second extra hole after both players had finished tied on 15 under par, two shots ahead of a seven-strong group including overnight leader Jordan Smith and defending champion Matt Wallace.

Fitzpatrick enjoyed a massive stroke of luck on the first playoff hole when his approach from 285 yards somehow plugged on a downslope just inches from a water hazard, but a poor pitch meant he could only match Pavan’s par.

The players returned to the par-five 18th and after Pavan hit a superb third shot from the rough to tap-in range, Fitzpatrick mishit his bunker shot and could not hole a lengthy birdie attempt.

Pavan set the clubhouse target after a flawless closing 66 and looked on as Fitzpatrick had an eagle putt to win on the 72nd hole, only to leave it short.

Wallace also needed to birdie the last to match Pavan’s total but found water twice and did well to salvage a bogey six.

“I was in a playoff in qualifying for the US Open with five guys for one spot and I three-putted the first and then you go home with nothing,” Pavan said.

“Here at least the worst you finish is second but it’s very satisfying to get the win, it’s so hard, so difficult.”