Frances Tiafoe backs up Nadal win with straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev at US Open

Frances Tiafoe celebrates a point against Andrey Rublev during their men’s singles quarter-final match at the Us Open. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years.

Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men’s singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only slam title in 2003.

The 24-year-old pulled off the win of his life against Nadal in the fourth round but this was just as impressive, with Tiafoe keeping his composure while Russian Rublev became more and more frustrated to claim a 7-6 (3) 7-6 (0) 6-4 victory.

More to follow