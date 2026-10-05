Daniil Medvedev disqualified from China Open semi-final after hitting fan with ball

Daniil Medvedev after being disqualified for hitting a ball into the stands at the China Open. Photograph: Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semi-final with Novak Djokovic on Monday after hitting a rebounding ball into the crowd that struck a ​spectator in the eye.

The Russian world ‌No 5 was ‌trailing 7-5, 5-3 and had lost a point ‌when, in frustration, he struck a ball that had come off the back wall. The spectator, sitting in the first row, clutched his left eye and appeared in pain as he left the gallery, assisted by the stadium’s ‌staff.

Not the ending we expected 😮 @DjokerNole advances to the Beijing final after Medvedev is defaulted whilst down 5-7 3-5#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/Pae5eNrJ6W — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 5, 2026

“Terribly sorry to the spectator, first of all,” Medvedev said, adding it was “100 per cent an accident” and that he wished to apologise in person. “The ball was bouncing back so I tried to just hit it anywhere so it doesn’t go out from the court. When I saw the result, I felt horrible.”

The incident added further to 2021 US Open champion’s fiery reputation, born of a series of incidents where his temper has flared. At the Monte Carlo Open in April, he smashed his racket several times and placed the remnants in a courtside dustbin during his 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini.

At the 2025 US Open, he received a $42,500 (€38,000) fine after losing his temper when a photographer interrupted Benjamin Bonzi’s serve for match point. Play was held up for more than six minutes as Medvedev riled up the crowd and insulted the umpire.

“What I say and what I do, in my head, I want to do worse, and I cannot because there are rules, because we’re on a tennis court,” he said.

At the 2025 Australian Open, he was fined after breaking a net camera by repeatedly smashing it with his racket. He also had to pay for the camera.

“I was shocked. I hope that person is not badly injured,” said ​Djokovic, who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open under similar circumstances.

“On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil, because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match. I’m sure Daniil didn’t ​want to do this intentionally.”