Carlos Alcaraz takes first title since February with victory in Japan Open final

Winner Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning against Jiri Lehecka of Czech Republic. Photograph: Kenta Harada/Getty

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Japan Open to win his first individual title since February.

Playing just his third tournament since returning from four-and-a-half months out with a wrist injury, Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to defeat Czech Lehecka 7-6 (4) 6-4.

It is a second title in a row in the Japanese capital for Alcaraz, who showed patchy form at times but finished with a strong performance.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports: “I’m really happy to be able to lift a trophy again. It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special after my injury.

“It was a tough week that I didn’t find my best tennis, my best level, but I did find the good solutions and I think that’s what matters in the end.

“I would say today was the best match of the week, or at least more consistent the level that I played, so I’m just really, really happy.”

Lehecka, ranked 19th, was sharper at the start and led 3-1 but Alcaraz hit back to level at 3-3 and showed his full repertoire of crowd-pleasing shots in the tie-break, winning five points in a row from 2-4.

He made his move in the seventh game of the second set with a break to lead 4-3 and looked delighted after clinching victory.

Alcaraz began the season by winning his seventh major title to complete the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open and also lifted the trophy in his next tournament in Doha before his injury lay-off.