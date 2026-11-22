Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after victory against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty

Carlos Alcaraz made more history with a maiden ATP Finals title after a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev.

A 6-2 7-6 (7) triumph in Turin enabled seven-time major champion Alcaraz to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic by becoming the fourth male player to win the end-of-season tournament along with each four grand slams in their career.

Alcaraz had finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner in 2025 and lost twice to current world number one Zverev previously in the competition, but showed why many still proclaim the Spaniard to be the best player in the world after an impressive two-hour-and-two-minutes victory.

With strapping on his left leg and after a gruelling three-set battle with Ben Shelton on Saturday, Alcaraz set about becoming the first player of the week to take a set off French Open and US Open champion Zverev.

Top seed Zverev was forced to dig deep to hold on his first service game, but was broken three times during a one-sided opening set.

Alcaraz broke again to move 2-1 up in the second before a 4-2 lead was established.

However, Alcaraz let slip his advantage and a topsy-turvy tie-break followed between the first and second seed.

After Alcaraz claimed an early break, Zverev reeled off six points in a row, but failed to take three set points.

Then at the second time of asking, after one match point was saved, Alcaraz produced a bullet backhand to defeat Zverev and he duly collapsed to the ground after winning the 30th title of his extraordinary career and sixth of an injury-hit 2026.

“This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me,” Alcaraz said on-court.

“Today’s final, I needed to put the three c’s that my grandpa always tells me that I have to give every time that I step on the court for every match and every practice.

“He’s watching at home, so I just want to say I love you to my grandparents. In Spanish it’s ‘Cabeza, corazon, cajones’, in English it is ‘head, heart, balls’, so I think today that was about it.”