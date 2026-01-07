Strongman Pa O’Dwyer remembered as a ‘gentle giant’ at funeral Mass

Pa O’Dwyer, who won the title of Ireland’s strongest man a record five times, was remembered as a “gentle giant” at his funeral Mass in Co Limerick on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, who died suddenly last week, repeatedly demonstrated his steel in strongman competitions, but was also a doting father of three and partner, mourners at St Mary’s Church in Rathkeale heard.

A contingent of strongman competitors attended the Mass and offered their condolences to Mr O’Dwyer’s family following the death of “The Limerick Lion”.

Seán O’Dwyer, his brother, told those in attendance: “Patrick was a gentle giant who really cared for people.” He said this was reflected in Patrick offering advice and guidance to a teenage boy who asked for his help when he was being bullied.

Seán said his brother won many accolades for his performances in strongman events, but his greatest joy came after receiving a letter of thanks from the teenager’s father.

The man said the strongman’s words had helped his son to find his confidence, and he would tell everyone that “Pa O’Dywer is a giant”.

Among the symbols reflecting Mr O’Dywer’s life placed on the church altar were weightlifting straps, a ukulele, a strongman trophy and competition T-shirt, and a family photograph.

“Patrick was a man of many talents. He was a farmer, a builder, a bouncer, a fireman, an astronaut – most of these are true,” Seán said to laughter from the congregation. “He grew not only his ego, but also his arms. He achieved what few in the (strongman community) could have dreamed of.”

He paid tribute to staff attached to University Hospital Limerick for their efforts to save Patrick after he took ill on January 3rd last. He concluded by saying that if the “love” Patrick’s family and friends felt for him could have saved him, he would have “lived forever”.

Family and friends of Pa O'Dwyer leave St Mary's Church, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, after the funeral Mass. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

An acoustic rendition of Nothing Else Matters by Metallica was played during the Mass, and a poetic tribute – A Poem for Pa, written by Treasa Coleman – was read out by a friend.

“Pa was a man to be admired, he stood out in every crowd. Strong in the body and spirit, with a laugh that was infectiously loud,” the tribute began.

Chief celebrant, Rathkeale parish priest Fr Eamonn Fitzgibbon, said the news of Pa O’Dwyer’s death was met with “huge shock and sadness”, not just in west Limerick or around Ireland, but “by so many around the world” who knew him from his exploits in strongman competitions and his online presence.

Patrick O’Dwyer, who lived in Rathkeale and was originally from Rooskagh East, is survived by his partner Layna; children Sienna, Rocco and Freddy; parents Lena and Seánie; siblings Siobhán, Kris, Seán and Liam; grandparents and extended family.

He was buried at Monagea Cemetery in west Co Limerick following the funeral Mass.