Reintroducing wolves and giving contraceptives to deer among ideas for wildlife legislation

The reintroduction of wolves, a national bounty for hunting feral cats, and giving contraceptives to deer were among hundreds of proposals received by the Government following a public consultation on wildlife legislation.

An ecologist also complained that social media influencers were disturbing nesting birds by using drones in conservation areas, as well as “stressing out” puffins by walking on their burrows.

One individual called on the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to “stop being silly stick-in-the-muds” and introduce the beaver to Ireland’s natural habitats.

Many of the submissions called for foxhunting, harecoursing and snaring badgers to be banned, while others argued for these activities to be protected in any forthcoming legislation.

There were requests for electronic fox callers, night-vision rifle sights and semi-automatic rifles to be permitted in order to facilitate the “humane dispatch of vermin”. One correspondent also endorsed the use of bows and arrows to hunt deer.

One submission expressing support for the continuation of harecoursing also called for a national bounty for the control of mink, foxes and feral cats. However, they endorsed a ban on the killing of salmon and sea trout by anglers.

Several submissions called for a ban on harecoursing, describing it as an “indefensible practice”. “Hares feel pain like us and have a right to live their lives as nature intended. They are not here for morons to entertain themselves,” one person wrote.

One submission complained that the current system for applying for licences to shoot seals was “too cumbersome”, and several called for the removal of restrictions on the hunting of sika deer.

The Air Corps and Cork Airport made similar submissions, calling for new legislation to allow for disturbing, displacing or killing wildlife where there is an immediate threat to air safety.

“Swans could be caught up and transported outside of the airport to a suitable location. If capture was not possible, then lethal methods may have to be used to clear the way for safe air operation to continue,” they wrote.

One submission called for the reintroduction of wolves in Ireland, arguing that this would have positive effects on tree growth and biodiversity. They said similar projects had been successful in the US and in the Alps.

There was a call for “bait laced with contraceptives” to be used as an alternative to culling deer in response to over-population, and for badgers to be vaccinated against TB.

The submissions, which were published by the NPWS this week, will be used to inform and shape the development of Ireland’s wildlife legislation, which is under review.