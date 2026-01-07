Ireland

Reintroducing wolves and giving contraceptives to deer among ideas for wildlife legislation

Proposals to Government for new legislation also include calls to introduce beavers and stop social media influences from ‘stressing out’ puffins

Irish Red Deer in Killarney National Park. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS
Irish Red Deer in Killarney National Park. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS
Darragh Mc Donagh
Wed Jan 07 2026 - 15:162 MIN READ

The reintroduction of wolves, a national bounty for hunting feral cats, and giving contraceptives to deer were among hundreds of proposals received by the Government following a public consultation on wildlife legislation.

An ecologist also complained that social media influencers were disturbing nesting birds by using drones in conservation areas, as well as “stressing out” puffins by walking on their burrows.

One individual called on the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to “stop being silly stick-in-the-muds” and introduce the beaver to Ireland’s natural habitats.

Many of the submissions called for foxhunting, harecoursing and snaring badgers to be banned, while others argued for these activities to be protected in any forthcoming legislation.

READ MORE

US says it has seized Venezuela-linked oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit

Dublin penthouse of RTÉ star Brendan Courtney hits the market for €520,000

Met Éireann issues snow and rain warnings for four counties as Storm Goretti approaches Ireland

Grad recruitment slowdown by firms like KPMG in UK sends shiver down spine of south Co Dublin

‘I’m not out to kill foxes’: Hunting splits rural community as St Stephen’s Day chase held ]

There were requests for electronic fox callers, night-vision rifle sights and semi-automatic rifles to be permitted in order to facilitate the “humane dispatch of vermin”. One correspondent also endorsed the use of bows and arrows to hunt deer.

One submission expressing support for the continuation of harecoursing also called for a national bounty for the control of mink, foxes and feral cats. However, they endorsed a ban on the killing of salmon and sea trout by anglers.

Several submissions called for a ban on harecoursing, describing it as an “indefensible practice”. “Hares feel pain like us and have a right to live their lives as nature intended. They are not here for morons to entertain themselves,” one person wrote.

One submission complained that the current system for applying for licences to shoot seals was “too cumbersome”, and several called for the removal of restrictions on the hunting of sika deer.

The Air Corps and Cork Airport made similar submissions, calling for new legislation to allow for disturbing, displacing or killing wildlife where there is an immediate threat to air safety.

“Swans could be caught up and transported outside of the airport to a suitable location. If capture was not possible, then lethal methods may have to be used to clear the way for safe air operation to continue,” they wrote.

One submission called for the reintroduction of wolves in Ireland, arguing that this would have positive effects on tree growth and biodiversity. They said similar projects had been successful in the US and in the Alps.

There was a call for “bait laced with contraceptives” to be used as an alternative to culling deer in response to over-population, and for badgers to be vaccinated against TB.

Almost 400 deer culled at Killarney National Park ]

The submissions, which were published by the NPWS this week, will be used to inform and shape the development of Ireland’s wildlife legislation, which is under review.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter