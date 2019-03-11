Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as head coach

Zinedine Zidane has returned as coach of Real Madrid, just 284 days after walking away from the club.

The Frenchman, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues in two-and-a-half years at the Santiago Bernabéu, has been convinced to take over again – signing a new contract until June 2022 – following a week in which Madrid were defeated three times in a row at home.

Zidane replaces Santi Solari with immediate effect and will be in charge for the remaining 11 games in the season.

Solari had become increasingly desperate as manager following a torrid week that included a 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, another home loss to the Catalan side to effectively end their La Liga ambitions and a shock exit from the Champions League after a 4-1 humbling by Ajax at the Bernabéu.

Despite Solari stepping aside, the Argentinian will retain a role at the club and the president Florentino Pérez will face the media at 7pm (8pm in Madrid) on Monday, alongside Zidane, for an official statement.

“The Real Madrid board of directors, which met today, Monday 11 March 2019, has decided to terminate Santiago Solari’s contract as first-team coach, whilst Real Madrid have offered him the opportunity to remain at the club,” read a club statement.

“Real Madrid wish to thank Solari for his work, commitment and the loyalty that he has always displayed towards this club, which is his home.”

Although Madrid have little to play for, Pérez had come under increasing pressure and the board were keen to prevent the crisis deepening over the next three months.

Zidane’s return is likely to be bad news for Gareth Bale, who had been left out by the Frenchman in the build-up to last year’s Champions League final. The pair did not have a close relationship and after the final whistle in Kiev, Bale admitted that he was considering leaving.

Five days later, it was Zidane who departed, saying that he and the club needed a change and admitting that he was not sure that they could continue winning together. Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus soon after, citing a deteriorating relationship with Pérez as the main reason.

Zidane had initially been reluctant to come back but the club’s crisis puts him in a strong position and he was eventually convinced to accept the proposal. Zidane will take training on Tuesday morning and will take charge of the team for their meeting with Celta de Vigo at the weekend.

Zidane is the third manager that Real Madrid have had this season. The then Spain coach Julen Lopetegui had been signed to replace the Frenchman after he announced his resignation on May 31st, 2018.

Lopetegui, whose signing was announced just two days before the World Cup started and led to him being sacked by the national team, lasted just 138 days at Real before again losing his job following a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in October.

Madrid approached Zidane then too but were not encouraged to continue their pursuit and eventually for the reserve team manager Solari as “temporary manager”. They were forced by Spanish federation rules to make Solari a permanent appointment two weeks later but in total he lasted only 119 days. – Guardian