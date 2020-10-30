FAI Cup semi-final draw keeps big guns apart

The draw for the final four was made ahead of the quarter-finals getting underway

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Shamrock Rovers celebrate with the trophy after winning last year’s final. File photograph: Inpho

Shamrock Rovers celebrate with the trophy after winning last year’s final. File photograph: Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk can still meet in the final of this year’s FAI Cup after Friday’s semi-final draw kept them apart. The league winners of the past two seasons are both two games away from the decider, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

The draw was made ahead of the start of the competition’s quarter-finals on Saturday, and was completed by former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly.

In the final four, the winners of Athlone Town v Shelbourne will welcome the winners of Bohemians v Dundalk, whilst the winners of Finn Harps or Shamrock Rovers will welcome the winners of Sligo Rovers v Derry City.

The quarter-finals get underway on Saturday as First Division side Athlone Town look to cause a cup shock against Premier Division team Shelbourne, with kick-off at 3pm.

Dates for the semi-finals have yet to be confirmed, and likewise for the last eight clash between Derry and Sligo. Dundalk and Rovers’ quarter-finals are set for November 13/14th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.