Cabinteely keen to continue upward curve after off-season dilemma

Pat Devlin: ‘we are a development team and club and we have to accept that’

Cabinteely manager Pat Devlin feels his team can compete for promotion. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Cabinteely manager Pat Devlin feels his team can compete for promotion. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Cabinteely manager Pat Devlin insists Cabinteely are in good shape for the new season but acknowledges that the club talked with rivals at the end of last season as they weighed up whether to continue in the League of Ireland.

“There was a lot of talk about us being in a bit of bother,” said the longtime Bray Wanderers boss at an event to announce his current club’s new sponsorship deal with sports e-learning and online training company Edufit.

“I think every club was in a bit of bother, though. And with partners like Edufit, we are in a better place now.”

Devlin says that clubs generally were encouraged to speak with each other about how they might work more closely together and, he says, “I would totally agree with that, I thought it was the right thing to do so to be quite honest, and we decided to look into that.

“We talked to a number of clubs about partnership, about sharing things but it got out there that we were in talks with this club and that club and so on and really what we were trying to do was to look at our pathway and see what was most suitable for us.

“In the end, we concluded what what was most suitable for us is to keep going the way we are going but to try to improve it and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

The club made the promotion play-offs last season and, despite the loss of some his team’s better players in the off-season, he is hopeful that they will challenge to go up again.

“We’ve lost Rob Manley and Stephen McGuinnress, Jack Watson and Jack Tuite but we’ve replaced them,” he says. “Cabinteely have to accept that, that that’s where we are, we are a development team and club and we have to accept that until we get to the stage where we can sign professional players and keep them, until we get into a better situation.

“But we’ve got some great kids coming through so from a football point of view it’s not a problem at all, it never is.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.