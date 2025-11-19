Former Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa signs for Munster

Munster have confirmed the signing of Michael Ala’alatoa from Clermont Auvergne on a seven-month contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ala’alatoa is on international duty with Samoa and will commence his contract on Monday, December 1st.

The 34-year-old tighthead prop could be in line for a debut in Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Bath.

It will be his second spell in Ireland having scored six tries in 62 appearances for Leinster between 2021 and 2024.

Ala’alatoa will bolster the prop options for head coach Clayton McMillan, with John Ryan the only fully fit senior tighthead in the group, which has seen the IRFU grant Munster permission to bring in an experienced non-Irish qualified front row.

He is a 24-cap international who has played in two World Cups. He made his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs in 2014 before moving to the Crusaders in 2016, winning three Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Aotearoa Championships.