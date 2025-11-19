Rugby

Former Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa signs for Munster

Samoan international joins the province from Clermont Auvergne until the end of season

Michael Ala'alatoa. Photograph: Rebecca Dollard/Inpho
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 11:381 MIN READ

Munster have confirmed the signing of Michael Ala’alatoa from Clermont Auvergne on a seven-month contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ala’alatoa is on international duty with Samoa and will commence his contract on Monday, December 1st.

The 34-year-old tighthead prop could be in line for a debut in Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Bath.

It will be his second spell in Ireland having scored six tries in 62 appearances for Leinster between 2021 and 2024.

