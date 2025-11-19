Business

House price inflation at 7.6% in September as supply pressures fuel demand

CSO data indicates that house prices in Dublin rose by 5.3% in the 12 months to the end of September

House prices: The latest residential property price index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated that prices rose at an average rate of 6.1 per cent in the 12 months to February, up from a rate of 5.4 per cent previously. Photograph: iStock
Property price inflation has hovered between 7 and 8 per cent for most of the year, down from the double-digit price growth seen last year. Illustration: Paul Scott
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 11:351 MIN READ

House price inflation rose at an annualised rate of 7.6 per cent in September as ongoing supply shortages continued to fuel demand.

Property price inflation has hovered between 7 and 8 per cent for most of the year, down from the double-digit price growth seen last year.

However, the headline rate is still ahead of average wage growth, meaning the purchasing power of buyers continues to be eroded.

The latest residential property price index, compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), indicated that house prices in Dublin rose by 5.3 per cent in the 12 months to the end of September, down from almost 11 per cent in September last year.

READ MORE

Festive fun for scammers as online shoppers fall for rogue websites

Harris takes the reins at Finance

Prime south Dublin site zoned for residential development guiding €6m

Little Sisters of the Poor seeking €20m from sale of Dublin nursing home

House price inflation outside the capital was 9.4 per cent in September, marginally down on the 9.3 per cent recorded in September 2024.

The median (or middle value) price of a dwelling purchased nationally in the 12 months to September was €380,000.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price – €675,000 – while the lowest median price was €190,000 in Donegal.

“The uptick in the rate of house price growth will only add to the concern of aspiring buyers as it means houses are becoming even more unaffordable for them,” Trevor Grant, chairman of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said.

“With just over a month now to go until the end of the year, many prospective buyers will be begrudgingly accepting that 2025 has become yet another year that they’ll been unable to realise their dreams of home ownership,” he said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning