‘Modern-day Liverpool great’ Daniel Sturridge to leave

England forward Daniel Sturridge will leave Liverpool this summer upon the expiry of his contract, the club have announced.

Liverpool also confirmed defender Alberto Moreno would depart Anfield at the end of his current deal.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said on the club’s official website: “The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is, ‘Thank you’.” Sturridge moved to Merseyside from Chelsea during January 2013 and went on to score 67 times in 160 appearances for Liverpool.

Moreno joined the Reds from Sevilla in August 2014, playing 141 games for the club.

Liverpool boss Klopp added: “They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they — as much as anyone — helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

Both players found regular first-team opportunities limited this season, but Klopp maintained they had continued to show great professionalism.

The Reds boss described Moreno as “an unbelievable character” and “world class”, adding the Spaniard “kept the entire group on their toes” with his approach to training.

Sturridge’s last appearance for Liverpool came as a late substitute during the 4-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona, which saw the Reds complete a remarkable turnaround to book their place in Madrid.

Klopp said: “Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think.

“He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

“He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.”