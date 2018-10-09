Juventus are not thinking about Paul Pogba return

Pogba played for Juventus before rejoining United in 2016 for a then world record deal

Fabrizio Romano

Paul Pogba in France ahead of this weekend’s Nations League matches. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Juventus have ruled out re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The midfielder left for Old Trafford in 2016 but his strained relationship with José Mourinho and refusal to rule out a transfer have opened the possibility of a move.

“We love Paul Pogba, we’ve a fantastic relationship with him but we’ve never thought about his return at Juventus and we’re not going to think about it,” the Italian club’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, said.

Pogba played for Juventus from 2012 to 2016 before returning to United in a then world record deal.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is due to learn whether he will be charged by the Football Association over comments he made as walked along the touchline after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle.

United’s manager is alleged to have sworn in Portuguese and the governing body is investigating his conduct, which was captured on camera. Mourinho also pointed with one of his little fingers. When asked what the gesture meant, he said: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”

