FA investigate Jose Mourinho comments after Newcastle game

Manchester United boss also made a gesture with his little finger as he headed to tunnel
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walking along the touchline after the 3-2 win over Newcastle. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The English Football Association is to investigate comments made by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as he walked along the touchline after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Footage from Saturday shows Mourinho saying something – at one point while looking into a camera – as he headed towards the tunnel following the conclusion of the Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

The FA can issue a touchline ban if the language is found to be ‘offensive, insulting or abusive’.

United secured victory thanks to a dramatic late fightback after going 2-0 down early on, with Juan Mata scoring in the 70th minute, Anthony Martial in the 76th and Alexis Sanchez in the 90th as their four-game winless streak in all competitions came to an end.

Ahead of the match, senior figures at the club strongly denied a report from the previous evening that Mourinho would be sacked over the weekend, regardless of the outcome of the game.

Mourinho also made a gesture with his left hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

The 55-year-old, who claimed after the match that he was the subject of a “manhunt”, said when asked what the gesture means: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”

