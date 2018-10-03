West Brom miss their chance to go top after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Billy Sharp’s two goals help Sheffield United end Blackburn home run
Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp scores his and his side’s second goal past Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

West Brom missed the chance to move back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table but salvaged a point against Sheffield Wednesday with two late goals at Hillsborough.

The Baggies were passed by Leeds and Middlesbrough on Tuesday night and are a point behind both after a 2-2 draw with Wednesday.

Adam Reach opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a stunning goal, firing into the top corner from 25 yards, and Fernando Forestieri made it two four minutes before the break.

Darren Moore’s side looked destined for a third league defeat of the season as time ticked on but Joey Pelupessy scored an own goal in the 86th minute and Harvey Barnes grabbed the equaliser a minute later.

West Brom were also overtaken by Sheffield United, who won 2-0 at Ewood Park to hand Blackburn their first home league defeat for more than a year.

Not since a League One loss to AFC Wimbledon on September 16th, 2017 had an away team left Ewood with three points, but two second-half goals from Billy Sharp continued United’s fine form.

Craig Bryson’s 86th-minute goal earned Derby a 1-1 draw with Norwich at Pride Park and denied the Canaries a sixth victory in a row after Timm Klose had headed in a 69th-minute corner.

There was a 13-minute delay for a second-half floodlight failure at the City Ground as struggling Millwall fought back from two down to claim a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lolley gave Forest a half-time lead they scarcely deserved and, with 67 minutes gone, the lights went out.

Immediately after play resumed, Joao Carvalho scored Forest’s second but four minutes later Shaun Williams pulled one back.

Tom Bradshaw was unhappy to see a header ruled out for a foul but Millwall got their equaliser in stoppage time through Lee Gregory.

There were no goals at the New York Stadium, where a depleted Rotherham side held out for a 0-0 draw with Bristol City.

