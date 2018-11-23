Neil Lennon ‘flattered’ to be linked with Ireland job

‘I am flattered if there is a link, I have not seen anything or heard anything regarding myself’
Neil Lennon: “I am sorry to see Martin go because he had such a huge influence on my career, 10 years I played under him.” Photograph:y Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Neil Lennon is “flattered” by being linked to the vacant managerial post at the Republic of Ireland but stressed his satisfaction as Hibernian boss.

Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane left their roles with the Football Association of Ireland earlier in the week and the Easter Road manager emerged as a candidate.

Lennon, who worked under O’Neill at Leicester City and Celtic, played 40 times for Northern Ireland between 1994 and 2002. Ahead of the visit of Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, the 47-year-old said: “I am in a very good job here and I am just concentrating on that at the minute.

“It is just speculation. I am flattered if there is a link, I have not seen anything or heard anything regarding myself, all I have been doing is concentrating on us getting back into winning form because that is important.

“I am sorry to see Martin go because he had such a huge influence on my career, 10 years I played under him.”

