N’Golo Kante commits long-term future to Chelsea

French World Cup winner has signed a new five-year contract with the London club
N’Golo Kante has signed a new Chelsea contract. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

N’Golo Kante has signed a new Chelsea contract. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

France international Kante, 27, signed from Leicester in the summer of 2016, has been ever-present in Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

“N’Golo Kante has today extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by signing a new five-year contract,” Chelsea said on their official website on Friday.

Kante added: “I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come.

“Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about.”

Kante, whose new deal will keep him at Chelsea until 2023, signed a five-year contract when he joined the club in July 2016 from Leicester for a fee reported to be around £30million.

He arrived in England the previous summer when signed from Caen for £6m by Leicester, who he helped win the Premier League title in his first season. He was also named PFA and FWA player of the year.

Kante finished the 2016-17 campaign as a Premier League champion again with Chelsea and played a key role for France in Russia last summer when they won the World Cup.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted N’Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea.

“When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.

“Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner.

“We now look forward to five more years with N’Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield.”

Kante made a total of 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring one goal, and has featured in 20 games in the current campaign.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.