Chris Hughton rules himself out of Ireland job

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Martin O’Neill as Republic of Ireland manager.

Asked if he was interested in the vacancy at his news conference ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Leicester City, the former Ireland full back, said: “No, what I am interested in is the job I’m doing here.

“I’ve got a group of players who worked very hard to get into this division and that’s where all my thoughts and concentrations are.”

Hughton, who was Brian Kerr’s assistant as Ireland manager, has impressed at Brighton, guiding them back into the top flight after a 34-year absence and then finishing 15th last season.

Brighton are currently in 12th place in the league, three points behind Leicester who are in 10th.

Hughton could have German Pascal Gross and Dutch midfielder Davy Propper back for the visit of Leicester after lengthy absences.