Bloody Sunday trial: Belfast court delivering Soldier F verdict

The funeral procession of the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday winds its way through Derry in 1972. Photograph: PA

A Belfast court is delivering the verdict in the trial of a former British Army paratrooper accused of the murder of two civilians in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry 50 years ago.

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in the city on January 30th, 1972.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.