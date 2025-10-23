Courts

Bloody Sunday trial: Belfast court delivering Soldier F verdict

British Army paratrooper is accused of the murder of two civilians in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry 50 years ago

The funeral procession of the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday winds its way through Derry in 1972. Photograph: PA
The funeral procession of the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday winds its way through Derry in 1972. Photograph: PA
Seanín Graham
Thu Oct 23 2025 - 11:261 MIN READ

A Belfast court is delivering the verdict in the trial of a former British Army paratrooper accused of the murder of two civilians in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry 50 years ago.

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in the city on January 30th, 1972.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

READ MORE

Major security plan for Citywest centre after two gardaí injured in second night of rioting

As the diggers tear into the White House, Trump is reminded: ‘It’s not yours’

Trial of Dublin firefighter charged with rape in Boston hears closing arguments

Five members of Puska family jailed for trying to cover up murder of Ashling Murphy

He pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times