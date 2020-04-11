West Ham become second top flight club to cut wages

Players have accepted a reduction in pay, as have David Moyes and Karren Brady

Jacob Steinberg

The London Stadium displays a message of support to NHS workers. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The London Stadium displays a message of support to NHS workers. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

 

West Ham have followed in Southampton’s footsteps and become the second Premier League side to reach an agreement over wage deferrals with their players, who have agreed to go without a portion of their pay to ensure that non-playing staff continue to receive their salaries in full.

The east London club soothed their financial concerns following productive talks between the board and the first-team squad, who agreed to defer their pay after the financial disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic was explained to them. Shows of good faith on both sides of the negotiating table helped smooth the process, with the club’s vice-chair, Karren Brady, and the manager, David Moyes, accepting 30 per cent deferrals and the owners, David Gold and David Sullivan, deferring interest payments on shareholder loans.

It emerged earlier this week that West Ham plan to do a rights issue to raise at least £30m next month, laying bare the consequences of the coronavirus crisis forcing the suspension of English football last month. The club made a proposal suggesting the players accept 30 per cent deferrals on Thursday. It is believed that the players, who have been led by their captain, Mark Noble, have agreed a lower percentage, albeit one higher than the 10 per cent deferral Southampton’s squad agreed earlier this week.

Negotiations over pay have rumbled throughout the Premier League since the postponement of the season. However, attempts to reach a collective agreement over 30 per cent deferrals across the league reached a dead end last weekend, forcing clubs to go it alone. Manchester City are also understood to be in talks with their players over deferrals.

Four top-flight clubs – Bournemouth, Newcastle, Norwich and Tottenham – have placed non-playing staff on furlough. However, West Ham have continued to pay full-time and casual staff in full.

Brady said: “I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support. I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the Club.”

Noble said: “As players we have been in constant dialogue with the Club since the situation around Covid-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.