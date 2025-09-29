Irish Player Tracker: Caoimhín Kelleher reinforces penalty specialist reputation against Manchester United

With Heimir Hallgrímsson set to announce his Republic of Ireland squad on Thursday, there was hope the weekend might bring joy and optimism, with players stepping up to secure their places or force their way into contention.

A few on the fringes certainly pressed their case and will give the Ireland manager something to consider. Yet for many others, performances flattered to deceive, and the scars of Armenia away still seem to linger.

On a brighter note, the headline story came in Saturday’s early kick-off as Keith Andrews, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher helped Brentford to a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Andrews had faced doubts about taking a Premier League job so soon, but under the spotlight he tactically outclassed Ruben Amorim. On the pitch, Kelleher may feel he could have done better for United’s opener, yet he delivered the decisive moment, saving a Bruno Fernandes penalty after Collins had foolishly given it away. The stop reinforced his growing reputation as a penalty specialist.

It was a massive result for Andrews and his side, easing pressure and providing fresh optimism after what had been a difficult start.

Caoimhín Kelleher saves a penalty for Brentford against Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Premier League, it was a quieter weekend for the Irish. Josh Cullen played 79 minutes in Burnley’s 5-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad. His performance wasn’t poor, but he was simply overrun by City’s dominance.

Matt Doherty had a frustrating return to Tottenham with Wolves in a 1-1 draw. He struck the crossbar from a good chance before half-time, picked up a yellow card and was substituted at the break. His withdrawal was another setback, raising further questions about his club form and Ireland place.

In Europe’s top five leagues, it was a frustrating weekend for the Irish contingent. In Serie A on Sunday, Evan Ferguson started on the bench as Artem Dovbyk was preferred and promptly scored after just seven minutes. The goals still aren’t flowing for Ferguson, and with Dovbyk now finding the net, the pressure is on.

Ferguson came on for the final half-hour in Roma’s 2-0 win over Verona and, despite not scoring, played a massive part in their second goal, again showing his quality. Corrie Ndaba made his second Serie A appearance for Lecce, coming on for the final 21 minutes in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Bologna at home.

Evan Ferguson in action for Roma against Verona. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

The only other Irish involvement across the top five leagues came on Friday night in France, where Andrew Omobamidele continued his comeback from injury with 12 minutes off the bench in Strasbourg’s 2-1 defeat to Marseille.

The Championship continues to feature the highest Irish involvement, but it was another frustrating weekend with many struggling to make an impact. The biggest concern came from Gavin Bazunu, who was dropped by Southampton in favour of Alex McCarthy. McCarthy, despite a midweek mistake in the League Cup, retained his place, though the decision didn’t seem to benefit Will Still as McCarthy was questionable for Middlesbrough’s equaliser against the Saints.

It was a brighter weekend across the globe for Andrew Moran, who made his first start for LAFC in MLS. The 21-year-old played 77 minutes in their win over St Louis and was excellent throughout. Lining up as a number 10 behind two strikers, his movement, sharpness on the half-turn and creativity drove LA forward.

Moran linked up superbly in attack and was unlucky not to set up Heung-Min Son with a clever pass. Always positive in possession, he looked a real threat, and his spark and composure raise fresh questions about whether he should be in Ireland’s squad on Thursday.

Andrew Moran (right) celebrates with Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min after Bouanga's goal against Real Salt Lake. Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Elsewhere on Saturday, it was another strong day for Irish goalscorers. Aaron Drinan extended his remarkable run in League Two, netting for the sixth consecutive game to make it eight for the season, leaving him top of the EFL scoring charts. Jaze Kabia also kept his fine form going, scoring his fifth of the campaign as Grimsby demolished Cheltenham.

In League One, Aaron Connolly continued his bright start, grabbing his third goal of the season despite Leyton Orient’s defeat to Stevenage. Scott Hogan also opened his account for the year, striking in MK Dons’ 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury. Meanwhile, Owen Oseni was on target for Plymouth in their 4-0 win over Burton.

North of the border, Killian Phillips got his first of the season, netting the winner in St Mirren’s 1-0 victory over Dundee.

Player of the Week – Andrew Moran (LAFC on loan from Brighton)

Andrew Moran takes Player of the Week after a superb full debut for LAFC in MLS on Sunday morning. The 21-year-old replaced one of the managers favourites, Timothy Tillman, and seized his chance. Operating as a No 10, he was sharp on the turn, inventive in possession, and tireless off the ball. Moran completed two key passes, three tackles, and finished with 93 per cent pass accuracy, driving LA’s attack. A creative spark throughout, he underlined why he deserves serious consideration for Ireland’s squad.

Goal of the Week – Callum Robinson (Cardiff City)

Goal of the Week comes from midweek’s EFL Cup fixtures, as Cardiff pulled off a shock victory over Premier League Burnley. Callum Robinson scored the match-winning goal -not a spectacular strike, but perfectly timed and hugely significant. His finish sent Cardiff into the quarter-finals, where they will face fellow Welsh side Wrexham.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff City are leading 2-0 against Premier League side Burnley in the Carabao Cup 👀



Callum Robinson got their second goal of the night 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/o5lcbD0T4x — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 23, 2025

Stat of the Week – Jason Knight (Bristol City): 65 consecutive games of 90 minutes gone

The streak has ended. Jason Knight’s incredible run of playing every minute in the Championship came to a close on Saturday. Since January 13th, 2024, against Preston, he had completed 65 consecutive 90-minute games for Bristol City. Ironically, it was Preston again who saw him substituted in the 85th minute at Deepdale. While the streak is over, it remains a remarkable testament to Knight’s fitness, consistency, and unwavering importance to his team.