Pep Guardiola’s mother dies of coronavirus aged 82

Manchester City confirm death of Dolors Sala Carrio via their Twitter account on Monday

Pep Guardiola’s mother has died of coronavirus aged 82. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

City said in a post on their official Twitter account that Dolors Sala Carrio had died aged 82, in Manresa, Barcelona.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” the club statement read.

Guardiola, 49, last month donated €1 million to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

He also issued a video as part of the club’s Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home and to follow the advice of scientists, doctors and nurses.

